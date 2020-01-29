Spike Island visitor numbers increased by 10,000 in 2019

Tourist numbers are increasing all the time at Cork County Council-run attractions, with the leading venue, Spike Island, recording a 10,000 increase in visitors last year.

Figures released by Sharon Corcocan, the council's director of economic development and tourism, showed that 81,000 people visited the island last year, which was a 21% increase on 2018.

Ms Corcoran pointed out that this was considerably ahead of the council's predicted target increase of 8%.

She said international visitors to Spike Island are up to 21%, from 17.5%. The largest foreign markets are America at 5.4% and the UK at 4.6%.

The increase in visitors figures is being put down to the international publicity the island is continuing to receive.

For instance, Spike Island was named ‘Best Attraction’ at the International Travel and Tourism Awards in London last November, beating attractions such as the Cliffs of Moher and Harry Potter exhibition at Warner Brothers.

The addition of a second, larger ferry is expected to increase visitor footfall even more this year and a new ticketing office has just opened in Cobh, close to the ferry pier.

Also, this year Spike Island will have a longer season as it will open next week, far earlier than usual.

Meanwhile, the Cobh Heritage Centre got a total of 74,566 visitors last year, slightly ahead of 2018.

Even though it is relatively new compared to other attractions, Michael Collins House, Clonakilty welcomed a total of 13,800 visitors in 2019, an increase of 10% on 2018 numbers.

Ms Corcoran reported that tourist office staff in Youghal are now actively ‘packaging’ and selling tours of both Youghal Clock Gate Tower and tours of St Mary’s Collegiate Church.

"This is producing an economic spin-off to the local economy as restaurants and hotels are seeing an increase in visitors booking in for lunch/evening meals as they increase their ‘dwell’ time in the area," Ms Corcoran said.

"Youghal Clock Gate Tower continues to be very well received from an increasing number of active retirement and historical groups," she added.

She said the venue was also attracting an increasing number of school tours.

The council has also taken over Youghal Lighthouse and it got grant-aid from the Department of Arts Heritage and the Gaeltacht to help turn it into a visitor attraction.

"The project is complete and details of opening dates are to be advised in due course," Ms Corcoran told county councillors.

The council recently invested €80,000 in refurbishing the museum in Kinsale. This included upgrading the exhibits in the downstairs section and the installation of a new audiovisual display on the 1601 Battle of Kinsale.

The museum will reopen to the public in April and the upgrades are expected to lead to more visitor numbers.