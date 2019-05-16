Software company Poppulo to create 125 jobs at Cork headquarters

Irish software company Poppulo plans to create 125 jobs at its Cork headquarters as part of an international expansion that will almost double its workforce within three years.

The announcement came as Enterprise Ireland (EI) said job numbers in Cork’s tech sector have grown 63% in the last five years with potential for more growth.

Poppulo founder Andrew O’Shaughnessy said: “About six years ago we went after a global market, and set out to be a global market leader and we have grabbed that. It all depends on how we execute and on the people we hire.

But if we do it right, there is huge potential.

Poppulo, which creates software to help companies manage internal staff communications, employs 200 people - 163 in Cork and 37 in Boston. Its clients include Unilever, Bank of America, Nestlé, Johnson Controls, Rolls-Royce and almost half the world’s top pharma companies.

The expansion announced yesterday, combined with a parallel expansion of their operations in the US, will bring their total workforce to more than 400 within three years.

The new jobs will be mainly hi-tech engineering and R&D roles, but there will also be sales and marketing positions. Minister for Business Heather Humphreys described Poppulo as a “shining example” of a company that is creating quality and sustainable jobs.

Earlier this year, the company secured a €30m investment from a US private equity fund which has helped accelerate its growth, with support from EI. EI’s regional director Martin Corkery said Cork’s tech sector has seen employment levels grow by 63% in the last five years.

“There is a maturity coming to the sector here now with high-scale growth in businesses that are creating new opportunities in global markets,” he said.

“Cork is on the crest of a wave and with 1m sq ft of office space in development, the city will have the facilities and offices to attract foreign direct investment. It is a city with huge potential and can really ride the crest of the wave,” he said.