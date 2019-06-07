Smart app to do tax expenses

Fitzgerald & Partners Accountants in Kinsale has rolled out a free app to help self-employed and SMEs manage their tax expenses and finances on the go.

The firm launched the app on iTunes and Google Play recently to help attract younger customers to the firm.

“This is the direction that businesses want their accountants to go on, especially since they already use online banking on their phones,” said Cormac Fitzgerald, the firm’s managing partner.

We are harnessing technology to help our clients be more efficient in their time and it has been well received by the users who have downloaded it.

The app allows users to scan receipts for expenses, capture data from online bank statements, track their mileage, issue payslips, and calculate VAT, income and corporation tax payments on the move. It also calculates mortgage and loan repayments, as well as stamp duty, for house-hunters. It automatically updates to new tax rates.

Recent research has shown that 90% of people with a phone have a smartphone, which equates to over three million users in Ireland.