SIPTU calls for government intervention in Dundalk redundancy talks

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, May 14, 2020 - 08:20 AM

SIPTU is calling for government intervention to allow them represent workers in county Louth on redundancy talks.

National Pens in Dundalk announced in the past couple of days it is letting 126 employees go from its plant while moving 50 other positions to Japan.

The union say the employees deserve to be represented by SIPTU and says as it has received grant money from the State, the government should step in.

Denis Sheridan is industrial organiser with the union, he says what is happening isn't fair.

"This company is saying that it's a downturn in business but they are restructuring and moving the jobs to countries that have lesser cost bases

"The jobs that were lost are being advertised in Tunisia so consequently when the company found out that everybody heard about this they started taking down the advertisements.

"But the jobs are being moved to cheaper countries. That's what is happening."

