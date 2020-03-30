News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Shopping centre landlord Hammerson in talks about rents with Irish retailers

Shopping centre landlord Hammerson in talks about rents with Irish retailers
Dundrum Shopping Centre
By Eamon Quinn
Monday, March 30, 2020 - 07:40 PM

Shopping centre landlord Hammerson — best known in Ireland for its Dundrum, Kildare Village, and Ilac shopping centres — said it in talks with retailers about rents after the closure of its flagship outlets.

It said that its flagship Irish centres have been closed apart from stores designated as essential by the Irish Government, which account for about 25 units or 8% of its Irish rents.

“We are engaged in similar discussions with our brands [in Ireland] to those in the UK ahead of the quarter day on April 1,” Hammerson said.

“In these circumstances, we believe we should support our occupiers, particularly smaller and independent brands that are less resilient to the closure of their space in our centres,” it said.

Hammerson owns a 50% stake in Dundrum Shopping Centre, Ireland’s largest mall, which it co-owns with Allianz. It is also co-owner at the Ilac in Dublin city centre with Irish Life, and controls the nearby 1916 battlefield site. It owns half of the Pavillions in Swords, with Irish Life and Iput owning the rest, and has a significant minority stake in the Kildare Village.

READ MORE

Apple iPhone supplier saw profits fall 24% ahead of virus disruption

More on this topic

Irish prop-tech firm reaches €1m in weekly transactions despite COVID crisisIrish prop-tech firm reaches €1m in weekly transactions despite COVID crisis

Dunkettle timber-frame home is abundant in its proportionsDunkettle timber-frame home is abundant in its proportions

Credit union banks building cheque for close to €2mCredit union banks building cheque for close to €2m

Virtual Reality: Auctioneers’ new world in time of coronavirusVirtual Reality: Auctioneers’ new world in time of coronavirus

TOPIC: Property

More in this Section

45% of business leaders fearful of lasting impact of Covid-19 on survival45% of business leaders fearful of lasting impact of Covid-19 on survival

Three months that shook global marketsThree months that shook global markets

Surge in consumption of media amid COVID-19 crisisSurge in consumption of media amid COVID-19 crisis

Cork energy company aiming for 2026 start date for offshore windfarmCork energy company aiming for 2026 start date for offshore windfarm


Lifestyle

It’s 25 years since Toy Story first stunned us with its brilliance. Esther McCarthy looks back onJohn Lasseter’s masterpiece and why it’s regarded as a milestone of modern cinemaInfinity and beyond: How Toy Story altered movie history

All the wines recommended this week are available for delivery.Wine with Leslie Williams: Looking for a wine delivery service? Here are a few ...

Cystic Fibrosis is a difficult condition to manage at the best of times. Helen O’Callaghan talks to Jade Needham about managing it in lockdownCoping with Cystic Fibrosis during a crisis

Consumer advice with Gráinne McGuinnessMaking Cents: Switching makes sense for all your household bills

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 28, 2020

  • 2
  • 9
  • 21
  • 34
  • 37
  • 44
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »