Salesforce to announce 1,500 new jobs for Dublin

Friday, January 18, 2019 - 07:11 AM
By Digital Desk staff

More than 1,500 new jobs in Dublin are expected to be announced by a US software company today.

Salesforce is planning to set up a new urban campus at North Wall Quay.

The San Francisco-based group already employs more than 1,000 people in Ireland.

Davy's Aidan Donnelly said they are trying to compete with other major tech companies here.

Mr Donnelly said: "They're going to announce plans to build a new Salesforce tower and it will house thousands of new positions which are going to be highly paid.

"The move follows announcements by the likes of Google, Facebook, Amazon and others which will see a huge amount of the tech giants dominating the city landscape and the workforce over the coming years."


