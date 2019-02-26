Ryanair to unveil 12 new Irish routes, including two from Cork

Ryanair will this morning unveil their winter schedule for 2019/2020 which will include 12 new routes from Ireland from next October. Included are extra routes from Cork and extended frequency of summer routes.

The airline’s Chief Marketing Officer Kenny Jacobs told Newstalk Breakfast that these are interesting times in the aviation industry with too many seats in the market and higher fuel costs.

While this is good for customers, it makes it difficult for airlines, he said.

READ MORE: 100 more Dublin homes to lose part of garden in Bus Connects project

“Smaller airlines are going out of business and we expect more to go out of business this year. Ultimately this will be better for customers as the remaining airlines in the market will be stronger and there won’t be the danger of cancelled flights.”

Ryanair has ‘hedged’ the price it pays for fuel and it has been working hard to improve punctuality because cost and puntuality are the two main issues for customers, he said.

New baggage rules introduced last November have improved punctuality, he added. After initial complaints the system has “settled down” and customers have been “reacting well”.

The number one thing for customers is lower fares and second is punctuality.

Mr Jacobs said that the new system where customers can pay for priority boarding and bring carry on luggage is working, but that one third continue to travel with just a small bag under the seat.

“Punctuality is a big thing and it has improved.”

However, he warned that the biggest cause of delays during the summer is air traffic control disputes.

“We don’t want flights to be delayed or cancelled like last summer.”