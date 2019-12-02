News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Rise in contactless payments shows people's movement away from cash

Rise in contactless payments shows people's movement away from cash
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, December 02, 2019 - 07:35 AM

There has been a 44% rise year on year in the number of contactless payments being made, according to today's Banking and Payments Federation Ireland's Payment Monitor.

It also shows consumers made almost 1.5 million contactless payments a day in Quarter three of 2019.

Irish Banking and Payments Federation CEO, Brian Hayes, said we are moving more to cashless transactions:

Mr Hayes said: "We're increasingly becoming a non-cash society, even though cash payments are also up which is an example of the growing economy and the larger number of people within the economy.

"But if you look at the movement within many, many western countries in the last number of years, it's away from cash and towards contactless payments."

Mr Hayes, says contactless payments are low in value but the limits will go up.

He said: "People go about their business and use smaller transactions and contactless payments. Over a period of time that will change, it's already changing and I think as people get more used to the contactless payments system and more confident in the strong customer authentication underlying it, people will actually use more payments and the limits will grow."

READ MORE

Ibec review predicts 3.1% growth for Ireland's economy

cashcontactlesseconomymoney

More in this Section

Ibec review predicts 3.1% growth for Ireland's economyIbec review predicts 3.1% growth for Ireland's economy

Sterling could still test Irish exportersSterling could still test Irish exporters

In election year, Government is deaf to the warningsIn election year, Government is deaf to the warnings

Pointers to getting the most from tax reliefsPointers to getting the most from tax reliefs


Lifestyle

Minane Island is a mere speck beside its giant neighbour Bere Island in Bantry Bay, writes Dan McCarthy.Islands of Ireland: Not a 'carew' in the world for Minane

A model aquaponics gardening system in Cork, where fish and edible plants grow together, demonstrates one way to help feed the planet sustainably, retired priest and keen gardener, Fr Tom Kearney, tells Ellie O’Byrne.Aquaponics gardening: The miracle of the veg and the fishes

Sinéad McCarthy is the general manager at The Brehon Hotel and here she gives us an insight into her working life.You’ve Been Served: Sinead McCarthy of Killarney's Brehon Hotel

Cathy Martin of Dowtcha Puppets reminisces on schools days with Ciara McDonnell.The School Daze of Cathy Martin from Dowtcha Puppets: ‘Music was the best class’

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 30, 2019

  • 6
  • 7
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 46
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »