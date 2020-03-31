Revenue appeals for Covid-19 wage subsidy scheme applicants to give correct bank details

The Chairman of the Revenue Commissioners, Niall Cody, has urged employers to be careful when filling out applications for the government's Covid-19 wage subsidy scheme.

Mr Cody told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that there were 26,000 employers in the scheme already, but hundreds had entered incorrect bank details.

This means Revenue is “sitting on money” that it wants to pay, he said.

On Monday €8m was paid to the scheme and €9m will be paid today.

The purpose of the scheme is to support employers and leave them in a position so that when the recovery comes, they will still be a valid business, he said.

