Home»business

Residents say 200 jobs will be lost with plans to bypass Donegal town

Thursday, November 22, 2018 - 02:03 PM
By Stephen Maguire

Concerned residents in a Co Donegal town claim it will lose more than 200 local jobs and €10m in revenue each year after plans were announced to by-pass it.

The people of Ballybofey and Stranorlar are outraged by plans to build a road from Sligo to Letterkenny.

The local Chamber of Commerce says the road will have a devastating effect on the local community.

The towns are home to Donegal GAA's MacCumhaill Park and Finn Harps' home ground Finn Park as well as McElhinney's Stores and the Balor Theatre.

Chairman of the chamber, Charlie Ferry said: “We have consulted widely with our members – all of them are expecting a significant drop in turnover with those in the Hospitality sector expecting a drop of up to 25% if the TEN-T route corridor proceeds as planned.

Ballybofey and Stranorlar are effectively service towns – shops, hotels and other catering outlets. These are all highly dependent on passing trade and cross-border trade.

"The hospitality sector provides 30% of the jobs in the Twin Towns whereas the figure nationally is 10%.

"Many of the 34 businesses operating in this sector in the Twin Towns are of the view that they will be forced to shut down if the route corridor proceeds as planned.

READ MORE: Electric Ireland announces winter price freeze for customers

"Many permanent jobs will be lost and part-time and seasonal employment will be seriously impacted.

"Reduced spending by businesses will have an impact across the whole community – service providers such as tradesmen, cleaners, professional services and others will be directly impacted."

He added that if the bypass goes ahead as planned it will turn Ballybofey and Stranorlar into ghost towns.


KEYWORDS

DonegalTownBypassRoadJobs

Related Articles

Bombardier decision to axe hundreds of jobs 'not a Brexit issue'

Almost 100 jobs at risk as Coast stores enter liquidation

Pub jobs ‘threatened by Vat hike’

GSK to close Sligo site with loss of 165 jobs

More in this Section

FBD opens new Cork office on South Mall

High Court dismisses Dundalk company's attempt to prevent BOI terminating business arrangements

Google Ireland paid €171m tax last year

Financial expert: Unexpected shareholder death can have serious consequences for firms and families


Lifestyle

Album review: The 1975 - A brief inquiry into online relationships

Live music review: Florence and the Machine - 3Arena

Lifting the gloom with these ornamental grasses

WishList: Cute Christmas decor

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 21, 2018

    • 9
    • 14
    • 15
    • 18
    • 25
    • 34
    • 44

Full Lotto draw results »