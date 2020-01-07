RAI says proposed legislation to include calorie information on menus is 'nanny-statism'

The head of the Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI) has hit out at the Government's plans to introduce calorie information on menus.

RAI CEO Adrian Cummins criticised the proposed new legislation, which would see displaying calories on menus becoming mandatory for all restaurants, pubs, catering establishments and eateries.

The Deaprtment of Health says the proposal aims to "ensure that calorie information is available at the point of choice for the consumer" as more consumers opt for take-aways, eating on the go, and restaurant meals.

"Its objective is to empower customers to make informed choices about the food they consume and provide the information they need to manage their calorie intake."

Mr Cummins said it is "nanny-statism at its best" and will cost the State millions of euro.

“It looks like this proposed legislation for presenting calories on menus is being rammed through by the Government with little thought about the negative effects it will have," he said.

"Enforcing calorie count menus will cost the State tens of millions of euro to implement, money that would quite frankly be better spent elsewhere. Chefs will also be spending more and more time doing paperwork than in the kitchen, which will do nothing to make the career more appealing when we are facing a chef shortage."

Mr Cummins has called for more food education in primary and secondary schools instead.

The RAI has called on its members to make a submission to The Department of Health's consultation with food businesses on the introduction of mandatory calorie posting on menus.