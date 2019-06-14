News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Port of Cork announces collaboration with Port of Amsterdam

An aerial vire of the Port of Cork
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, June 14, 2019 - 11:45 AM

The Port of Cork has signed a collaboration agreement with the Port of Amsterdam today, a deal which will see both ports look to strengthen each other.

"The Port of Cork, as well as Port of Amsterdam, wishes to share their expertise and experience in a number of areas in order to promote trade between their ports," a statement from the Port of Cork read, announcing the deal was signed in the presence of the King and Queen of the Netherlands.

"We see many opportunities to work together with Port of Cork, the second largest port of Ireland," said Managing Director of Port of Amsterdam International, Gert-Jan Nieuwenhuizen.

"With an eye on developing partnerships, we look for ports that wish to exchange knowledge and that we can support in successful port development.

"We research scenarios, look at opportunities and seek to jointly capitalise on these opportunities."

John Mullins, Chairman of the Port of Cork added: "Our historical bond with the Netherlands makes that we know each other well, and our joint goals ensure a smooth collaboration.

"Port of Cork is making significant investments to keep developing the port and we have grand ambitions for our commercial position. We look forward to what this collaboration will bring to both ports."

In 2017, Ireland exported €5.5bn worth of goods to the Netherlands.

