Plans lodged for 820 homes in Co Meath

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, June 02, 2019 - 01:55 PM

Plans have been lodged for 820 homes in Co Meath.

They have just been lodged with An Bord Pleanála, under the new fast-track mechanism for large developments.

The plans comprise 336 houses and 484 apartments near the railway station in Dunboyne.

Local Fine Gael councillor Maria Murphy is not in favour of the plans.

"I would be concerned about high density with the application," said Ms Murphy.

"This is the second large application we've had in the area in the last few months."

Ms Murphy said that "we do need starter homes in Dunboyne for our young people living here but we do need a balance of development on any site.

"I would just be keeping an eye on the density."

