Norwegian confirms airline will not resume flights from Cork or Shannon this year

Budget airline Norwegian has confirmed that it will not resume its transatlantic flights from Cork or Shannon this year.

In April, Norwegian said that all passengers booked on transatlantic flights from Cork and Shannon would be re-routed via Dublin until the end of June due to the suspension of Boeing Max 737 planes by European aviation authorities.

Now, a spokesperson has confirmed that it will not resume flights at Cork or Shannon, with all passengers travelling via Dublin in 2019. They said that the airline said that it is still assessing its plans for 2020.

"Customers travelling to and from Cork and Shannon are being re-accommodated on to different aircraft types between Dublin, New York and Providence to ensure travel plans can continue with minimal disruption," the spokesperson said.

"Customers with existing bookings have been advised to arrange bus or rail travel to Dublin to meet their flight and they can claim for their expenses with proof of receipt."

Meanwhile, sailings from Cork to the north-west coast of France are set to resume on Friday after the completion of repairs to the luxury Pont Aven, the flagship of Britanny Ferries.

It has been almost a month since the Pont Aven suffered a hydraulic fault affecting its rudder. The resulting cancellations caused havoc for more than 6,000 people expecting to set sail between Cork and the French port of Roscoff. Sailings from Cork to the port of Santander in northern Spain were also affected.

Difficulties in securing parts for repairs to the ship meant the vessel had been out of action longer than the company had hoped for.

But in a statement today, a spokesperson said: "Brittany Ferries is confident that the Pont-Aven will re-enter service as expected this Friday, 14th of June."