News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

No sterling let up after ‘relentless’ fall

No sterling let up after ‘relentless’ fall
Saturday, July 13, 2019 - 05:30 AM

Sterling was set for a record 10th week of consecutive losses against the euro as weak UK data and the growing possibility of British interest rate cuts in the event of a chaotic Brexit kept investors sidelined.

The British currency, however, was traded slightly higher in the London afternoon session, both against the dollar and the euro.

The possibility the Bank of England could raise rates has been one of the few supports for the pound in recent weeks, as the Federal Reserve, the ECB and other central banks turned dovish.

At the same time, concern has grown about a no-deal Brexit. The favourite to be the UK’s next prime minister, Boris Johnson, sees an October 31 deadline as set in stone, deal or no-deal.

“We expect the pound to continue weakening heading into the crunch autumn Brexit period,” said MUFG analysts in a note to clients. “The pound sell-off remains relentless with no clear end in sight.”

At a Thomson Reuters event, senior Bank of England official Gertjan Vlieghe said the central bank might need to cut rates almost to zero in the event of a no-deal Brexit and it was not clear how long it would take for them to rise again.

Mr Vlieghe also said that a scenario in which the Bank of England cuts rates “is more possible” than a scenario in which it raises rates. For those reasons the pound has struggled this week, notably against the dollar and the euro. Versus the euro, the pound was up slightly at 89.65 pence, but was on track for a record 10th consecutive week of losses.

That matters a lot to Irish businesses who export goods and services across the Irish Sea. Having been battered in the immediate aftermath of the UK vote three years ago, their profit margins can be wiped out when sterling falls.

However, some market watchers are turning optimistic towards the British currency after its recent drop.

In trade-weighted terms, sterling “already trades at crisis levels and typically struggles to go much lower”, said Jordan Rochester, currency strategist at Nomura.

“A no-deal Brexit is a risk and would certainly make new lows in sterling, but that’s still a few months away and we do not expect the market to assign a high hard Brexit premium until parliament returns after the summer break in September,” Mr Rochester said.

Moreover, with UK inflation expected to remain at the Bank of England’s target rate of 2% in June, according to economists, the bank should remain “on the sidelines for now until a new governor is chosen and in place in February 2020”.

- Reuters. Additional reporting Irish Examiner

READ MORE

Italy presses EU over rules

More on this topic

Number of pupils missing school soarsNumber of pupils missing school soars

Untrained gardaí taking DNA samplesUntrained gardaí taking DNA samples

Italy presses EU over rulesItaly presses EU over rules

HSE knewof glitch leading to smear test result delayHSE knewof glitch leading to smear test result delay

More in this Section

Survey finds 87% of project managers believe Brexit will negatively impact their businessSurvey finds 87% of project managers believe Brexit will negatively impact their business

China imports from United States plunge in June amid tariff warChina imports from United States plunge in June amid tariff war

Japan cryptocurrency exchange loses €28.38 million of virtual moneyJapan cryptocurrency exchange loses €28.38 million of virtual money

Unions to meet with Bord na Móna over job lossesUnions to meet with Bord na Móna over job losses


Lifestyle

Doing Justice: A Prosecutor’s Thoughts on Crime, Punishment, and the Rule of LawTaking on the system: Lawyer sounds a presidential note

If you are longing for a taste of simple Spanish food you’ll need to head away from the main drag — off into the back streets and out into the villages in the wooded hillside.Darina Allen: My few days in Spain...

The only advice I can give to aspiring writers is to keep going. To persist. To keep remembering that the joy of it is in the making of it, not in the fame. And you’d better have an absurd level of self belief as writing can be incredibly challenging.This much I know: Laureate for Irish Fiction Sebastian Barry

The Menu returns once again to the West Cork Literary Festival to conduct another public interview, this time delighted to have the pleasure and privilege of talking to Thom EagleThe Menu: West Cork Literary Festival to interview Thom Eagle

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 10, 2019

  • 4
  • 7
  • 26
  • 33
  • 35
  • 38
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »