NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

No Irish city 'responded to climate change survey request'

By Eamon Quinn
Thursday, May 16, 2019 - 07:25 PM

An international organisation that measures efforts by cities worldwide to cut carbon emissions said that no Irish city has responded to its survey.

CDP earlier this week released rankings which showed that many cities around the world were doing more than their national governments to offset the influences of climate change.

Metropolitan authorities from London to Sydney and Boston were among a group of 15 setting out the most rigorous plans to achieve carbon or climate neutrality by 2050.

The moves are seen as evidence of ambition by local authorities to do their part in reining in global warming, almost two-thirds of global emissions come from cities.

However, CDP said that no Irish city responded to its requests. It approached Dublin, Belfast, Cork, Galway, Limerick, and Waterford.

“Unfortunately none of the Irish cities that we reached out to in 2018 responded to us,” a spokeswoman said.

READ MORE

Immersive read: Why we all need to care about saving Ireland’s starving bees

“We would love to have have these Irish cities on board and telling us about their climate strategies and actions. Reporting is free of charge for cities,” she said.

CDP said that disclosures allows “cities to demonstrate commitment and action to citizens and track their progress towards a low-carbon, water-secure and deforestation-free world”.

“Reporting cities can track their progress against other cities in their region, country or globally and can learn from best practice — helping them in their transition to a low-carbon and water-secure and deforestation-free world.

"Cities can’t manage what they don’t measure and environmental reporting is the first step on the journey to climate leadership,” it said.

CDP said in contrast 50 Irish companies participated in its 2018 research.

Additional reporting Bloomberg

READ MORE

Trump's global trade bust-up is really all about politics

More on this topic

Report shows Ireland is not reaching renewable energy targets

The 15 cities doing more than most to cut carbon

Missing greenhouse gas targets may cost State €150m

Plastic pollution an unfolding catastrophe, says David Attenborough

More in this Section

RebelCon to gather brightest and best of software engineering sector

Thomas Cook shares nosedive on fresh profit warning as Brexit takes its toll

Five banks fined €1.07bn by European Commission over foreign exchange cartel

Software company to create 125 jobs in Cork


Lifestyle

Get your tickets for the Irish Examiner's 'Green is an everyday colour' event

What are Irish festivals doing to be eco-conscious?

Everything you need to know about A-beauty, the Aussie skincare trend taking over

Sustainability Month special: How going green can still be stylish

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 15, 2019

    • 20
    • 21
    • 25
    • 28
    • 33
    • 39
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »