Nearly 300 jobs created by Irish firms in US

The creation of 280 jobs in the US by Irish firms Netwatch and Relatecare has been announced as Taoiseach Leo Varadkar meets business leaders in the US.

Mr Varadkar met CEOs from both sides of the Atlantic at an event at the US chamber of commerce in Washington DC this morning.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar with President of the Dublin Chamber of Commerce Niall Gibbons (left) and John Healey, President of the Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce arriving at the US Chamber of Commerce in Washington DC during his visit to the US. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

It is estimated that there are 100,000 people employed in the US by 520 Irish firms. Ireland is also one of the largest source of foreign investment into the US with an estimated €146bn last year.

In a statement about the new jobs, Mr Varadkar said: “Irish investment in the United States is increasing year on year and is now at an all-time high. The scale and diversity of this investment is indicative of the strength of the partnership between our two countries.

Ireland has a dynamic and innovation-based enterprise sector, backed by State investment, which is expanding its presence and impact in the US.

"I look forward to meeting with some of these companies in the coming days and hearing of their plans for the future.”

At a round table discussion at the chamber today, business leaders will exchange views on how the Irish government can support growth.

Enterprise Ireland CEO Julie Sinnamon and senior Irish executives will announce the new investments in the US.

READ MORE PAC eyeing up government funding in advance of local elections

The Taoiseach will also be hosted for lunch by US Chamber of Commerce CEO, Tom Donohue, and a number of US Chamber members.

Following the lunch, Mr Varadkar is participating in a discussion “Ireland: Gateway of the Atlantic”.