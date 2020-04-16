NDRC unveils accelerator programme startups

Early-stage investor NDRC has unveiled the latest cohort of new businesses to enter its accelerator programme.

Ventures in the National Digital Research Centre's latest cohort will see up to €130,000, of which €100,000 is cash, invested into each Dublin-based business.

With a focus on digital startups across industry sectors, NDRC’s portfolio is now enhanced with businesses providing solutions for healthcare, hospitality and financial services.

Initially based at NDRC’s Digital Exchange offices, the startups are now working remotely with NDRC’s team, given the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ben Hurley, CEO, NDRC, said: “I’m delighted to welcome these six new companies into NDRC’s portfolio. It’s no secret that bringing a startup from an idea right through to being ready for investment is a challenging process. What these founders have achieved so far is clear to see. With our proven expertise and focus, NDRC is here to accelerate that transformation into commercially investable business propositions.

Having invested in 25 new startups during 2019, the number of companies in NDRC’s portfolio is now well in excess of 300.

NDRC will be investing in more businesses later this year, with a second Dublin accelerator as well as NDRC at ArcLabs on the way.

NDRC’s portfolio of companies include Tandem, SilverCloud Health, Newswhip, Boxever and Nuritas. Each of these have gone on to secure millions of euro in follow-on-investment, and are continuing on their successful paths to growth. Successful exits include Artomatix and iCabbi.

The six companies are: