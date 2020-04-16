News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
NDRC unveils accelerator programme startups

Programme participants in the latest NDRC business programme attend a conference call.
By Joe Dermody
Thursday, April 16, 2020 - 06:34 PM

Early-stage investor NDRC has unveiled the latest cohort of new businesses to enter its accelerator programme.

Ventures in the National Digital Research Centre's latest cohort will see up to €130,000, of which €100,000 is cash, invested into each Dublin-based business.

With a focus on digital startups across industry sectors, NDRC’s portfolio is now enhanced with businesses providing solutions for healthcare, hospitality and financial services.

Initially based at NDRC’s Digital Exchange offices, the startups are now working remotely with NDRC’s team, given the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ben Hurley, CEO, NDRC, said: “I’m delighted to welcome these six new companies into NDRC’s portfolio. It’s no secret that bringing a startup from an idea right through to being ready for investment is a challenging process. What these founders have achieved so far is clear to see. With our proven expertise and focus, NDRC is here to accelerate that transformation into commercially investable business propositions.

Having invested in 25 new startups during 2019, the number of companies in NDRC’s portfolio is now well in excess of 300.

NDRC will be investing in more businesses later this year, with a second Dublin accelerator as well as NDRC at ArcLabs on the way.

NDRC’s portfolio of companies include Tandem, SilverCloud Health, Newswhip, Boxever and Nuritas. Each of these have gone on to secure millions of euro in follow-on-investment, and are continuing on their successful paths to growth. Successful exits include Artomatix and iCabbi.

The six companies are:

  • AIP: An early-stage company offering a plug-in for developers to automate website maintenance.
  • Animis labs: Developer of a tool to ensure collaboration across internal teams to augment the customer purchasing experience and sales outcomes.
  • Champion’s Mind: A mental skills/wellbeing platform targeting high-performance amateur athletes. The product provides audio guidance for athletes, based on their selected sport, which has been developed using the experience/approach of Dr Jim Afremow, previously the peak performance co-ordinator with the San Francisco Giants baseball team.
  • Lintil: Provider of a solution that enables home buyers to reduce the long and complex property buying process, while simultaneously allowing property search/listing websites add a revenue stream from property buyers by acting as the home buyer’s advocate.
  • Site Passport: A procurement, compliance, and supplier management solution, connecting multiple players in the construction industry supply chain: Main Contractors, Developers, Subcontractors, and Suppliers.
  • Skueeze: A management information tool, developed as a direct response to the founder’s experiences in launching a medium-scale, fast/casual restaurant chain.

