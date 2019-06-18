MyTaxi to trial cab-sharing feature in Dublin

One of Dublin's most popular taxi apps is going to trial a new cab-sharing feature.

MyTaxi hopes it will help cut carbon emissions by using its fleet more efficiently and help passengers split fares.

The firm, which is changing its name to Free Now, will initially test the service around Grand Canal Dock and Sandyford Industrial Estate.

The trial is part of a wider initiative with Dublin's four local authorities to reduce carbon emissions, improve air quality, reduce traffic congestion and provide alternative transport options.