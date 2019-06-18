News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

MyTaxi to trial cab-sharing feature in Dublin

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, June 18, 2019 - 12:18 PM

One of Dublin's most popular taxi apps is going to trial a new cab-sharing feature.

MyTaxi hopes it will help cut carbon emissions by using its fleet more efficiently and help passengers split fares.

The firm, which is changing its name to Free Now, will initially test the service around Grand Canal Dock and Sandyford Industrial Estate.

The trial is part of a wider initiative with Dublin's four local authorities to reduce carbon emissions, improve air quality, reduce traffic congestion and provide alternative transport options.

TOPIC: NONE

More in this Section

UK construction company to cut costs with 1,200 job losses

Huawei founder says revenue will be billions below forecasts

Irish online construction and home improvements store to create 20 jobs in Cork

83% of people happy with their current job, survey finds


Lifestyle

Ask a counsellor: ‘My mother’s become so high maintenance since moving closer – what should I do?’

Victoria Pendleton on veganism and why she thinks everyone should eat less meat

As Mean Girls turns 15, these are all the mid-Noughties fashion trends we hope never return

Zendaya has dyed her hair red, but how can you find the best shade for you?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 15, 2019

    • 3
    • 32
    • 34
    • 37
    • 41
    • 43
    • 21

Full Lotto draw results »