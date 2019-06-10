News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
More than 1,800 electric cars licensed this year

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, June 10, 2019 - 03:33 PM

More than 1,800 new electric cars were licensed between January and May this year compared to 490 in 2018, according to the Central Statistics Office.

Last month, there was a drop of 2.5% in the number of new private cars being licensed.

The number of used and imported private cars licensed increased by 2.7% compared to the same period last year.

So far this year, a total of 73,781 new private cars were licensed which a decrease of 7% compared to 2018, while the number of used cars licensed has increased by 3.5%.

There were 35,032 new diesel cars licensed so far this year, compared to 43,987 this time last year.

Volkswagen is the most popular car, followed by Toyota and Renault.

