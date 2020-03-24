Looking beyond the Covid-19 crisis, for a cup of success

A mother and daughter team have turned their shared hobby into a successful business, selling handmade fine china mugs with hand painted designs. They are hoping to be up and thriving again when the current Covid-19 economic storm passes.

From their workshop in north Dublin, Pamela and Suzanne Hughes hand-fire and paint the porcelain mugs which are stocked in over 70 retailers around the country and available online. Hughes had spent seven years living in London where she worked in fashion buying for retailers such as TK Maxx and Primark. Her mother had bought a kiln and started making mugs as a hobby.

But with friends encouragement, they launched the business in 2018, initially by selling online. After a very successful Christmas, Love The Mug took part in Showcase Ireland at the RDS last year and then launched in 70 retailers around Ireland, including independent gift shops and pharmacy chains.

As sales grew, Ms Hughes she went full time to run the business in Ireland with her mother.

Along with the individual statement mugs, the brand has Life Is Better and Miles Apart collections and plans to add a teapot to the range. The brand’s social media following has been a big contributor to its success, she said.