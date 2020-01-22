News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Limerick to spend €1m on global branding push

By David Raleigh
Wednesday, January 22, 2020 - 04:00 PM

Limerick City and County Council is to spend in the region of €1m on a brand for Limerick to strengthen its competitive edge on an international scale.

A city hall spokesman revealed the investment "as part Limerick’s ambitions to internationalise and create a new dynamic in the city and county."

The vision will be realised by world leading branding firm M&C Saatchi which has been responsible for branding New Zealand, Abu Dhabi, Malaysia, Georgia, the US and more.

"It was decided that Limerick needed its first ever brand to position itself as a destination for inward investment, tourism growth and education, as well as the relocation place of choice for those wishing to get a better work-life balance," the spokesman said.

Following a public competition, via etenders, global destination branding company M&C Saatchi was chosen for the contract to create a new brand for Limerick as its tender submission was deemed the most economically advantageous. This Design and Creation of Brand Identity phase cost €70,000.

A budget of €400,000 has been set aside for the securing of M&C Saatchi, “selected following a second eTenders competition”, along with “a range of local creative production partners around the creation of assets for the brand implementation and rollout”.

The Council has established “a pillar structure” where it “will work with local organisations and businesses to activate the brand across Limerick city and county”.

