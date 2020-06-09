News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Limerick aircraft company given permission to seek arrangement with creditors

Limerick aircraft company given permission to seek arrangement with creditors
File and unrelated image
By Ann O'Loughlin
Tuesday, June 09, 2020 - 06:59 PM

The High Court has given Irish based aircraft company Nordic Aviation Capital the go ahead to seek to enter into a scheme of arrangement with its creditors.

The NAC group of companies is the largest lessor of aircraft to regional airlines, and the 5th largest aircraft lessor in the world, and employs over a 100 people at its Limerick Headquarters.

Nordic Aviation Capital DAC wants to enter into scheme with its lenders due to the dire effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the aviation industry.

If approved the scheme will secure a six to 12 month standstill on millions of euro in principle and interest payments due by NAC to its lenders of approximately €5 billion of debt.

The scheme will also allow the group, which owns approximately 500 aircraft to continue to operate.

Seeking various orders under the Companies Act yesterday (Tuesday) Lyndon MacCann SC, appearing with Kelly Smith Bl for NAC, told the court the pandemic has had a significant impact on the group's business.

Some 65 of the group's 75 customers are seeking various concessions on its aircraft leasing agreements.

There has, the court heard been a substantial decrease on the amount of money paid to the group. In April it only collected 20% of what it is due from airlines that have leased its aircraft.

It is estimated that its cash collections for June and July will also be very poor.

Counsel said the group fears it will run out of cash in July, and that it could breach agreements it has entered in terms of its repayments to its creditors by the end of the month.

READ MORE

Developers plan to sell 10 'luxury' Dublin 4 apartments to council in €5.8m social housing deal

As a result the group seeks to enter into a scheme of arrangement with its creditors counsel said.

Counsel said that other parts of the proposed scheme include that NAC shareholders will inject a total of US$60m into the group, and will reduce non essential expenditure, and cut costs.

For the duration of the pandemic it also proposes to eliminate an uncommitted proposed capital expenditure programme for 2020 to 2025 of US$5.7 billion.

It further seeks to secure deferred payments under a committed capital expenditure programme of US$1.5 billion, and reduce the proposed delivery of 21 new aircraft down to eight.

Counsel said it would be "ominous" for the company unless that scheme could be agreed,

M Mr Justice David Barniville made orders admitting the company's case to the fast track Commercial Court list, and formally gave it permission to convene meetings with its creditors.

The applications were made on an ex-parte basis. However several of NAC's creditors had representatives in the courtroom observing the proceedings.

Brian Kennedy SC told the court that he represented a group which holds a total of 69% of the NAC's unsecured debt.

Counsel said while his client had no right to be heard during the hearing, he said his clients are opposing the proposed scheme.

READ MORE

'This is as bad as I've ever seen': Anti-social behaviour escalates in Cork neighbourhood of The Glen

More on this topic

Developers plan to sell 10 'luxury' Dublin 4 apartments to council in €5.8m social housing dealDevelopers plan to sell 10 'luxury' Dublin 4 apartments to council in €5.8m social housing deal

HSE secure orders against Cork IT worker who sent HSE databases to Wikileaks HSE secure orders against Cork IT worker who sent HSE databases to Wikileaks

Irish Prison Service must make 'reasonable accommodation' for disabled officerIrish Prison Service must make 'reasonable accommodation' for disabled officer

Attacker who tried to rob Arsenal stars has four years taken off jail term on appealAttacker who tried to rob Arsenal stars has four years taken off jail term on appeal


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Aircraft lessorLimerickTOPIC: Courts

More in this Section

Coronavirus will increase economic inequality in Irish society, says UCC studyCoronavirus will increase economic inequality in Irish society, says UCC study

Electric vehicle sales increase despite overall fall in new car registrationsElectric vehicle sales increase despite overall fall in new car registrations

France announces multi-billion aid package for aviation industryFrance announces multi-billion aid package for aviation industry

Central Bank looks to improve licensed moneylending market with new regulationsCentral Bank looks to improve licensed moneylending market with new regulations


Lifestyle

As the 25th anniversary of the death of the beloved Cork guitarist occurs on Sunday, Des O’Driscoll looks back at some of his seminal performancesRory Gallagher remembered 25 years on in five iconic gigs

We all know that Irish food is fantastic. We have the best, tastiest, freshest ingredients on our doorstep — we really are spoilt for choice.Food and Fun: Keep it traditional and support local

Parenting forums have helped to breakdown the isolation of rearing children. But it’s important to remember your own core values, experts tell Helen O’CallaghanParenting: The pros and cons of online resources

With so many taking their first tentative steps down the gardening superhighway during the lockdown and developing a deeper appreciation for the natural world all around us, it’s time to have a look at some of the basics.Gardening tips: Dig in and get back to basics

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 6, 2020

  • 11
  • 22
  • 27
  • 28
  • 34
  • 36
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »