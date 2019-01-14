NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Life sciences firm Eurofins announces 150 jobs for Dublin

Monday, January 14, 2019 - 07:22 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Life sciences company Eurofins is to create 150 high tech jobs in Dublin.

The firm will establish a global software engineering centre in Sandyford as part of its IT investment expansion.

Claudius Masuch, Director IT Solutions Engineering at Eurofins.

Eurofins set up labs in Dublin, Waterford and Cork from 2003 which carry out clinical diagnostics, biopharma, agro-science and food and beverage testing.

It currently employs 775 analytical testing and administrative professionals in Ireland.

READ MORE: Reality check for Ireland to meet innovation targets

The Luxembourg-headquartered group has over 45,000 staff global across 45 countries.

The new team in Sandyford will work on DevOps, virtualisation and cloud strategy.

Claudius Masuch, Director IT Solutions Engineering at Eurofins, said: “The work we do at Eurofins impacts the lives of millions of people every day. Analytical testing and technology are intrinsically linked.

"Our 650 labs across the world work to the highest standards of accuracy in everything they do, and they need the support of the right technology and software.

The establishment of the Global Software Engineering Centre here in Dublin is part of the Group’s continued investment in state-of-the-art technology for its labs and IT systems.

“Ireland is well-renowned for its highly-skilled technology workforce. We’ve seen first-hand the quality of talent in our life science departments and we want to replicate that in our new IT facility," he said.


KEYWORDS

Job AnnouncementDublinLife Sciences

Related Articles

Three adding 30 new roles to Limerick centre

Sea Box Group to create 20 jobs in Cork after €1 million investment

January the most common time for people to look for new jobs, research finds

Danish home retail giant JYSK to open 15 stores

More in this Section

Three adding 30 new roles to Limerick centre

Primark and Boohoo next in line to reveal Christmas trading

Apple eyes three new iPhones to succeed XR

Flybe deal shows turbulence facing regional airlines


Lifestyle

Ava Max is on top of the charts and feeling top of the world

Visit to a seafood stall recalls warning ‘here be krakens’

Healing power of some Irish soils no piseog

Licence for a dog, not tiger!

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 12, 2019

    • 19
    • 30
    • 32
    • 33
    • 35
    • 46
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »