Law firm unveils three senior appointments

Law firm OSM Partners has appointed Andrew Croughan as new partner and head of personal insolvency, and Raymond Lambe as new partner in the corporate and commercial litigation department.

Andrew Croughan brings more than 10 years’ experience in commercial litigation, dispute resolution and insolvency and has acted in cases before all courts including the Supreme Court and Court of Appeal. An insolvency specialist, he advises on all aspects of personal insolvency and bankruptcy law where he both advises and represents clients in contentious matters. He acts for financial institutions, receivers, blue chip companies and private clients.

Raymond Lambe is an experienced litigator and specialises in financial services disputes and enforcement of security. He advises clients on receiverships, liquidations, examinerships as well as all aspects of secured and unsecured lending recoveries. Raymond’s clients include financial institutions, companies, insolvency practitioners and a private sector participant in the expanded mortgage to rent scheme.

OSM partner Declan Murphy said: “These appointments are a testament to OSM Partners’ on-going commitment to deliver an excellent standard of service and legal expertise to our clients, by developing and recruiting the most talented lawyers.

“We would like to congratulate Andrew and Raymond on their appointments. We are confident that they will be successful in their new roles.”

Based in Dublin, OSM Partners is a boutique legal practice specialising in debt recovery, property, insolvency and dispute resolution. It advises a broad range of clients including some of Ireland’s leading banks, financial institutions, asset managers, government agencies, receivers and accountants.