News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Judge grants owner of Christmas tree land in Wicklow hearing over part of bank loan

Judge grants owner of Christmas tree land in Wicklow hearing over part of bank loan
By Ann O'Loughlin
Tuesday, May 12, 2020 - 03:44 PM

A landowner whose property was used to grow trees for the Christmas market is entitled to a hearing in relation to part of a bank's claim for judgment over a guarantee on a loan advanced to harvest the trees, the High Court has ruled.

AIB sought judgment for €210,000 against Peter Porter, Fiona Porter and Joseph Michael Redmond, of Ballingate, Carnew, Co Wicklow, over a 2010 guarantee on loan to a company called Porter Tree Care (PTC) which was involved in harvesting trees for the Christmas market.

Mr Porter was 99 per cent owner of PTC and Mr Redmond had a one per cent share.

Today Mr Justice Michael MacGrath granted judgment in relation to €135,441 of the €210,000 judgment sought which was the limit of a security guarantee on the loan to PTC.

However, he said a dispute over a payment of €74,559 by Mr Porter in relation to the judgment sum was one which might benefit from further and more detailed legal argument and evidence at a hearing.

Earlier, the judge said Mr Redmond, who has long since resigned as director of the firm, had as part of the deal with Mr Porter allowed 46 acres of his land at Ballingate to be used for tree harvesting.

He allowed his land be used as his security guarantee for the loan which he said was to be discharged from the sale of some 200,000 trees planted on the land.

When repayments were not made, a receiver was appointed over Mr Redmond's land.

Mr Porter was allowed to continue harvesting trees on the land but by 2017 Mr Power blockaded his property.

Mr Porter, supported by the bank and receiver, obtained an injunction preventing him from doing so.

READ MORE

Dublin man, 20, wanted in US for €2m cryptocurrency theft, court hears

Some €74,559 was paid to the receiver by Mr Porter from the 2017 Christmas tree sales. The receiver disputed the assertion that this money was to go towards discharging Mr Redmond's guarantee on the loan and said it was the intention of all parties the money should go to the credit of Porter Tree Care.

Mr Redmond argued any liability on foot of the guarantee must be reduced from the sale of the trees. He also claimed the receiver was negligent in not checking how much exactly came from the sales.

Mr Justice MacGrath was not satisfied there are arguable grounds for contending the receiver committed any act of negligence. The receiver’s involvement occurred in the context of Mr. Porter’s application to stop Mr Redmond's blockade and in relation to an undertaking from Porter to pay him (receiver) the proceeds of the tree sales.

While Mr. Porter did not honour that undertaking, that did not, in the judge's view, give rise to an arguable basis on which to contend that the receiver was negligent either in respect of his dealings with Mr. Redmond or with Mr. Porter.

There remained the question of whether the payment of €74,559 made to the receiver reduced the liability of Mr Redmond as guarantor.

In the circumstances of this case, the judge was unable to conclude Mr Redmond has not discharged the low burden placed upon him to establish he has an arguable case in relation to that.

So, insofar as the €74,559 received by the receiver from Mr Porter was concerned, he directed that matter should be transferred for plenary hearing. Judgment should be granted in favour of AIB in relation to the remaining sum of €135,441.

READ MORE

Mentally ill man serving life for murder loses Supreme Court bid to be considered for release

More on this topic

Court to rule tomorrow on Covid-19 application by John Waters and Gemma O'DohertyCourt to rule tomorrow on Covid-19 application by John Waters and Gemma O'Doherty

Kosovan man wins appeal against citizenship refusal over driving offencesKosovan man wins appeal against citizenship refusal over driving offences

Elderly man facing 350 charges of sexually abusing nephews over 17-year period seeks to halt trialElderly man facing 350 charges of sexually abusing nephews over 17-year period seeks to halt trial

Dublin man, 20, wanted in US for €2m cryptocurrency theft, court hears Dublin man, 20, wanted in US for €2m cryptocurrency theft, court hears


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

CourtAIBTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Consultative forum will oversee new workplace safety protocolsConsultative forum will oversee new workplace safety protocols

Over 80% of people working from home during pandemic want to continue doing so - studyOver 80% of people working from home during pandemic want to continue doing so - study

IAG ‘not picking on British Airways’, chief executive saysIAG ‘not picking on British Airways’, chief executive says

Bank of Ireland aiming to seek repayments to loans from SeptemberBank of Ireland aiming to seek repayments to loans from September


Lifestyle

TO see Noah Quish running around the backyard of his Co Limerick home you’d think there was nothing wrong with him, says his mum, Una.Bumbleance: Keeping the buzz going for seriously ill kids

Des O'Driscoll looks at the best of today's TV offerings.Tuesday's TV highlights: Normal People and Cheap Irish Homes

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 9, 2020

  • 13
  • 18
  • 30
  • 41
  • 42
  • 44
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »