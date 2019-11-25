Jobs boost for Cork as Irish cosmetics firms announces €7.5m expansion

An Irish cosmetics manufacturer plans to create 90 jobs through a €7.5m investment which was announced at the official opening of its new facility in Cork today..

Mayo-based Cosmetic Creations Ltd revealed its ambitious expansion plans as the Tánaiste Simon Coveney visited its new Cork campus in the former Yves Rocher plant in the Kilbarry Industrial Estate on the north side of the city.

Yves Rocher, the French skincare company, ceased operations in Cork last year, transferring production to Brittany, with the loss of 60 jobs.

But Cosmetic Creations took over the building within weeks and now plans to create 60 jobs there across operations, supply chain, quality and formulation development, to bring the workforce at the Dublin Hill plant to 100. Some of the former Yves Rocher staff have been rehired.

Cosmetic Creations said 30 of the new jobs have been earmarked for its head office in Mayo, a move which will increase its staff numbers there to 80.

The company also announced a new joint venture with Parnell Pharmaceuticals Limited, a California biopharmaceuticals company, which will see the US company’s European headquarters relocating from Dublin to its new campus on the northside of Cork city.

Cosmetic Creations, founded some 30 years ago, specialise in the creation of cosmetics such as skincare, self-tanning products and bodycare as well as food supplements and animal welfare products.

It will manufacture more than four million units in 2019, including more than 100 individual products, most of them formulated in-house, including skincare, personal care, self-tanning, supplements and base pharmaceutical line products.

It said it expects to almost quadruple this volume to more than 15 million units by 2022, shipping the products to more than 15 countries around the world.

Its clients include private label national brand names and Irish, UK and European retail multiples.

Cosmetic Creations owner and CEO, Aiden Corcoran, said the company has been working hard to scale the company to a high-volume large-scale operation.

“Following the significant investment into our Claremorris facility, the acquisition and expansion of the former Yves Rocher site in Cork is the largest and most significant step in that strategic growth plan. We are also delighted to have been able to rehire over 30 of the former Yves Rocher employees at our Cork site,” he said.

“Over the last 12 months, we have invested in advanced formulation and manufacturing technologies in both Mayo and Cork, significantly expanding output capacity.

Our target is to deliver over seven million units next year to Ireland, the UK and Europe, and we look forward to partnering with leading brands that wish to bring quality Irish-made products to the market.

"Our goal over the next five years will be to build on our current foundation in cosmetics and expand into the growing national pharmaceutical market to become a global life sciences brand.

“Beginning in 2020, our new joint venture with Parnell Pharmaceuticals to develop, manufacture, market and distribute its wide range of products in the EU and Ireland is expected to increase our production of health-related products by over 150%," Mr Corcoran said.

Mr Coveney said it’s great to see an indigenous company expanding nationally and he said it is particularly good news for the northside of Cork city.

“Manufacturing is hugely important to both the Cork and national economy, and I look forward to Cosmetics Creations’ continued success,” he said.