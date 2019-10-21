News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Irish banks commit to the bereaved

Irish banks commit to the bereaved
By Eamon Quinn
Monday, October 21, 2019 - 05:35 AM

Five Irish banks will each set up a phone line to help the bereaved access funds to pay for funerals for their loved ones.

The initiative comes from the Irish Banking Culture Board (IBCB), which was recently set up to try and improve the behaviour of Irish banking executives following the costly collapse of the Irish banking system 10 years ago and the tracker mortgage scandal.

Work done by the culture board showed that few people facing bereavement were aware of the fact that the five banks — AIB, Bank of Ireland, KBC Bank Ireland, Permanent TSB, and Ulster Bank — provided services for customers to access the funds of their deceased to pay for funerals.

The banks have now committed to setting up a phone line and to ending sending promotional brochures addressed to the deceased.

Padraic Kissane, who is a member of the culture board, said that it believes the initiative will make a difference for the bereaved.

Sharon Foley, chief executive at the Irish Hospice Foundation, said that there was “room for improvement” for financial firms and utilities to deal much better with their bereaved customers.

“Empathy and prompt, sensitive communication are key and this systematic approach will help staff to better support bereaved customers all over Ireland,” she said.

The Irish Banking Culture Board is itself under scrutiny to deliver significant changes to Irish banking practises.

It says it “will demand that participating banks improve culture, customer outcomes, and competence” and “promotes ethical behaviour and advocates for humanity, decency and respect in the banking sector”.

Its chair, Mr Justice John Hedigan, said:

As a board, we aim to embed ethical behaviour in banking culture across Ireland.

"Support for bereaved customers was a frequent topic brought up during our consultations with the public, and the IBCB has acted on this information to deliver this common commitment of care.

"Losing a loved one is a traumatic event in anyone’s life, and banks should work to ensure they help those who are grieving as much as possible.”

READ MORE

Dutch and Danes have best pensions

More on this topic

Tony Spollen was an unwitting yet vital cog in exposing rotten heart of banking cultureTony Spollen was an unwitting yet vital cog in exposing rotten heart of banking culture

Barclays halts ‘last in town’ and remote branch closures in UK for two yearsBarclays halts ‘last in town’ and remote branch closures in UK for two years

ECB is creating a monster with zero interest rate policyECB is creating a monster with zero interest rate policy

Giving the banks a run for their moneyGiving the banks a run for their money

BanksFuneralFundsTOPIC: Banks

More in this Section

Flat rate deductions are unfairly squashedFlat rate deductions are unfairly squashed

Chile protests continue after government backs down on fare hikeChile protests continue after government backs down on fare hike

Serious Fraud Office closes Libor rigging investigationSerious Fraud Office closes Libor rigging investigation

Johnson insists EU free trade agreement can be struck amid no-deal Brexit fearsJohnson insists EU free trade agreement can be struck amid no-deal Brexit fears


Lifestyle

'When a role became available in The River Lee following the refurbishment, I jumped at the chance!'You've Been Served: Sinead McDonald of The River Lee on life as a Brand Manager

It’s the personal stories from Bruce Springsteen that turn his new ‘Western Stars’ documentary into something special, the director tells Esther McCarthy.Bruce Springsteen's Western Stars documentary more than just a music film

Apart from the several variations in its spelling in Irish and English, Inishtubbrid, Co Clare is also recognised by three other names: Wall’s Island; O’Grady’s Island and Inishtubber which surely puts it up there as the island with most names — not counting say Inisvickillane, Co Kerry which has about 33 variations to that spelling.The Islands of Ireland: In search of tranquility

More and more communities and volunteers are taking on environmental tasks around the country. In Clonmel, Co Tipperary, for example, people have united to get rid of Himalayan balsam, an invasive plant, from the banks of the River Suir.‘Bashing’ invasive plants

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 19, 2019

  • 5
  • 8
  • 18
  • 19
  • 28
  • 34
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »