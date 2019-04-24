Indeed announces 600 new jobs for Dublin

Recruitment company Indeed has announced it will be creating 600 new jobs for Dublin over the next five years.

The additional jobs will bring the combined workforce to a figure of more than 1,500.

The company moved into their new office space at Sir John Rogerson's Quay in Grand Canal Dock last February.

READ MORE Sri Lanka bombings death toll nears 360 as police make more arrests

Indeed said: "Our Dublin Office plays a vital role for Indeed globally and this growth is a huge milestone for the Dublin team and an incredible success story that we're all very proud of."

Indeed employs over 1,000 people in Ireland, and operates in more than 60 countries and in 28 languages.

Natalya Coyle at the launch today. Picture: INPHO: Billy Stickland.

Each month, more than 250 million jobseekers use the website, 3.3 million of those are for the Irish site.

Indeed also announced its official partnership with the Irish Olympic team ahead of Tokyo 2020, with Natalya Coyle, Rhys McClenaghan. Thomas Barr and Sanita Puspure announced as Indeed Team Ireland ambassadors.

The two-way programme will see Team Ireland athletes provide their knowledge and expertise to Dublin's workforce, while Indeed will collaborate with the Olympic Federation of Ireland Athlete's Commission and partners to create workshops, mentoring and job placements for athletes to help them manage their careers whilst competing.

READ MORE Taoiseach, President and UK PM to attend funeral of Lyra McKee in Belfast

Indeed CEO Chris Hyams said: “Team Ireland represents the pursuit of excellence and the focus needed to achieve a goal.

"We are very proud to be part of the journey to Tokyo 2020 with all the Irish athletes hoping to realise their dreams.

Olympic Federation of Ireland CEO Peter Sherrard said: "Naturally, a huge amount of our focus is on athlete performance but athlete welfare is extremely important to us as well.

"We are very happy that Indeed will provide mentoring, placement and career transition advice to support Team Ireland during the build-up to and transition from the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2020.”