Hotel and catering sectors hit hard by unemployment, data shows

The number of job listings fell by over a third last month due to Covid-19.

IrishJobs.ie has released data of recruitment in March, showing the hotel and catering sectors were the hardest hit.

Around 533,000 people are now receiving the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment payment since it was set up last month.

Orla Moran, General Manager of IrishJobs.ie, says some industries need more staff.

"There are companies that are obviously trying to find a vaccine for the coronavirus so companies like that and companies that are making ventilators.

"An awful lot of science and pharmaceutical companies are ramping up hiring activity."

Meanwhile, businesses are being warned not to get caught out by the May Bank Holiday weekend when paying staff.

The issue lies in European banks taking the day off on Friday May 1 while Irish institutions will remain open on that day.

No payments in Euro will be processed on that day and the money will be waiting to be transferred until the Tuesday after the long weekend.

Gill Murphy, Head of Payment Schemes at the Banking and Payments Federation, says without preparation a lot of people might be without money.

"The European May Day holiday falls on a Friday this year and historically it is a day that from a payments perspective can cause confusion," said Ms Murphy.

"Banks here in Ireland will be open because we take our holiday on the following Monday, May 4, but the European payment system by which all of our electronic payments are processed are closed.

"So what this means is that no electronic Euro payments can be processed on that day."