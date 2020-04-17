News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business»CORONAVIRUS

Hotel and catering sectors hit hard by unemployment, data shows

Hotel and catering sectors hit hard by unemployment, data shows
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, April 17, 2020 - 07:22 AM

The number of job listings fell by over a third last month due to Covid-19.

IrishJobs.ie has released data of recruitment in March, showing the hotel and catering sectors were the hardest hit.

Around 533,000 people are now receiving the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment payment since it was set up last month.

Orla Moran, General Manager of IrishJobs.ie, says some industries need more staff.

"There are companies that are obviously trying to find a vaccine for the coronavirus so companies like that and companies that are making ventilators.

"An awful lot of science and pharmaceutical companies are ramping up hiring activity."

Meanwhile, businesses are being warned not to get caught out by the May Bank Holiday weekend when paying staff.

The issue lies in European banks taking the day off on Friday May 1 while Irish institutions will remain open on that day.

No payments in Euro will be processed on that day and the money will be waiting to be transferred until the Tuesday after the long weekend.

Gill Murphy, Head of Payment Schemes at the Banking and Payments Federation, says without preparation a lot of people might be without money.

"The European May Day holiday falls on a Friday this year and historically it is a day that from a payments perspective can cause confusion," said Ms Murphy.

"Banks here in Ireland will be open because we take our holiday on the following Monday, May 4, but the European payment system by which all of our electronic payments are processed are closed.

"So what this means is that no electronic Euro payments can be processed on that day."

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;
  • GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.
  • ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

READ MORE

Parcels firm DPD seeks to hire 100 more drivers as business 'goes through roof'

More on this topic

Parcels firm DPD seeks to hire 100 more drivers as business 'goes through roof'Parcels firm DPD seeks to hire 100 more drivers as business 'goes through roof'

10% of Irish people would not take a Covid-19 vaccine - survey10% of Irish people would not take a Covid-19 vaccine - survey

‘I held her hand through a plastic glove’: Loving son remembers mother's last few days in care home‘I held her hand through a plastic glove’: Loving son remembers mother's last few days in care home

Covid-19: Ireland at 'delicate balance between suppression of the disease and further outbreak'Covid-19: Ireland at 'delicate balance between suppression of the disease and further outbreak'

TOPIC: Coronavirus