Grapevine: Tiernan takes helm at Talbot Grove centre

Talbot Grove addiction treatment centre in Castleisland, Co Kerry, has appointed Dolores Tiernan as chief executive officer, effective March 18.

The appointment marks a return to Talbot Grove for Sligo native Dolores, who served as the facility’s deputy director (2002-2010) prior to her appointment as senior addiction counsellor with the Health Service Executive (HSE) in Kerry, a role she has held in the interim.

“I am delighted to be returning to Talbot Grove as chief executive officer and to be given the opportunity to shape the future course of one of the leading private residential treatment facilities in the country,” Dolores said.

“In my career to date as a senior addiction counsellor and programme administrator, I have witnessed first-hand the transformative potential that can be offered to those who seek change.

I believe strongly in a holistic approach to recovery, and in helping to overcome the stigma that is sadly still associated with addictive disorders.

The board said that Dolores’s depth of experience as a counsellor — and her specific knowledge of both Talbot Grove and the wider context of addiction in Kerry and Munster — made her uniquely qualified for the role.

A former banking executive, she brings more than 20 years’ experience as an addiction counsellor and programme administrator, having trained with the Hazelden International Addiction Programme.

She is an accredited clinical supervisor with Addiction Counsellors of Ireland and has also trained with the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre.

“We warmly welcome the appointment of Dolores Tiernan as CEO of Talbot Grove,” said a spokesperson for Talbot Grove.

“She brings to the table not only experience but also deep caring and empathy for those who are struggling.

"She will be a strong advocate for the people at the heart of what Talbot Grove does — the people and families who are struggling with addiction and striving for positive change.”

Grapevine business movers

Eimear Fitzgibbon

Eimear Fitzgibbon has been appointed as a partner with commercial law firm Philip Lee, based in Dublin. She joined the firm in 2006 and works in real estate and planning, advising international and domestic clients.

She specialises in commercial property law, acting for development companies, institutional clients, funders and investors. With 16 years’ legal experience, she has advised on developments of hotels, residential housing estates, office blocks, petrol filling stations and golf courses.

She has previously acted for both receivers and liquidators in disposing of land and would regularly advise clients on property related aspects of corporate restructure deals.

Paul Swift

Paul Swift has has been named as head of technology for business banking with Bank of Ireland. He brings experience working with tech companies in the US, Canada and Bahrain.

Up to 2017, he managed the consumer technology portfolio for IDA Ireland for three years, based in Boston. He helped Waterford firm Eishtec grow in the US market.

He has also worked with TSSG at WIT, and CNGL (now the Adapt Centre) at TCD. He worked in Bahrain with International Development Ireland (IDI), assessing large scale investment projects and helping global multi-national companies to invest and set up operations in the Middle East.

He holds a Masters of Business Internationalisation from WIT.

Brian Stack

Brian Stack has been named as CFO with The FD Centre in Ireland, providing high-calibre part-time finance directors to owner-managed businesses. After completing his CPA qualification at KPMG, he worked for EY’s Transaction Services team in New York.

He held senior finance roles at PR Newswire and Accenture, also in New York. He then spent seven years as CFO of software company Qumas and at Mobacar, both in Ireland.

He has been a director of CLS Advisors since 2015, he has continued to provide advice to the software industry and has most recently worked as advisor to several start-ups helping them to scale internationally.

He qualified as a Certified Public Accountant while in the US. He holds a Business Administration degree from Iona College in New York and an MBA from Duke University in North Carolina.

Sylvia Cawley

Sylvia Cawley has been appointed as managing director of communications agency Initiative Ireland, part of IPG Mediabrands. She has worked as an accountant director with Initiative for the past four years.

In her new role, she will be responsible for the management and operation of the business. Sylvia has also previously worked with Universal mcCann and with BSkyB. She will now report to Eamon Fitzpatrick, MD of IPG Mediabrands. She will be actively involved in working with her team on account service.

She holds a BA in Marketing from IT Tallaght. Initiative’s clients include Tesco, Valeo, Mitsubishi, DBS, Green Isle and Lego.

Using social media, Initiative built a level of brand awareness for Tesco in the run-up to Electric Picnic, which saw half of those who attended the festival visiting the onsite supermarket while the event was being staged.

The agency claims the results were “phenomenal”. Initiative has other new work in the pipeline and will be announcing new hires soon.

Charles Diebel

Charles Diebel has been appointed as head of fixed income strategy with asset management firm Mediolanum Asset Management, part of the Mediolanum Banking Group. Based in Dublin, he reports to Brian O’Reilly, head of market strategy; they will both work closely with Christophe Jaubert, head of investments.

He has over 30 years’ experience in the financial markets, in roles including global head of rates at Aviva Investors in London, as head of market strategy at Lloyds Bank in London, and with institutions such at Nomura International, RBS and Societe Generale.

This appointment follows recent key appointments of Brian O’Reilly. David Holohan and Astrid Schilo.

Michael Thompson

Michael Thompson has been appointed as Bandon office manager with Munster accountants and tax advisors Murray Cloney & Associates Ltd (MCAL).

MCAL is team of experienced accountants with four offices, located at Mahon, Charleville and Bandon in Cork, and Killmallock, Co Limerick. Thompson joined the company in 2010.

He takes on his new role having been a senior member of the MCAL staff in the Charleville office.

Specialising in audit, RCT, payroll and tax advisory services, he is a qualified CPA and holds a degree in Business Studies from University of Limerick.