News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Government to review tax terms on future gas discoveries

Government to review tax terms on future gas discoveries
By Geoff Percival
Tuesday, December 17, 2019 - 09:00 PM

The Government has said it will review its current tax terms for exploration companies in light of its decision to only award gas exploration licences in future and to ban the search for oil in Irish waters.

In a detailed update on its offshore exploration policies, the Government reiterated that no future oil exploration licences will be awarded — although existing oil licences can still be progressed.

It said that natural gas “must play a core part of our energy mix for some time to come” and will continue to for decades until renewable energy sources “are sufficiently developed to meet Ireland’s energy needs”.

The current fiscal terms surrounding Irish exploration means that explorers pay between 25% and 55% on profits made from an oil find as well as 5% of gross revenues per year for the lifetime of a commercial field.

The Government said the current terms will continue to operate “but will be reviewed at the time of any future [gas] licensing round”.

It said that if oil is discovered at future gas exploration projects, the minister will not authorise an oil find for production.

Industry representative group the Irish Offshore Operators’ Association welcomed the policy update, but said an important part of restoring confidence in the sector “will be for the Government to commit to firm timelines for regulatory changes needed to deliver the commitments laid out in the paper”.

Despite the ban on oil drilling, a recent survey found that the majority of Irish-focused exploration firms are planning to invest in their operations in Irish waters.

READ MORE

Up to 11,000 washing machines may be recalled by Whirlpool due to fire safety concerns

More on this topic

John Fahey: Eurozone economy struggles for momentumJohn Fahey: Eurozone economy struggles for momentum

Grocers take in €2.6bn but spending growth slowsGrocers take in €2.6bn but spending growth slows

Kerry Group shares fall on missed mega dealKerry Group shares fall on missed mega deal

Dublin Port project raises concernsDublin Port project raises concerns

TOPIC: Business in Ireland

More in this Section

Rising housing costs see 77% of young Irish adults still living with their parentsRising housing costs see 77% of young Irish adults still living with their parents

Customers owed millions through outstanding claims after Thomas Cook collapseCustomers owed millions through outstanding claims after Thomas Cook collapse

John Fahey: Eurozone economy struggles for momentumJohn Fahey: Eurozone economy struggles for momentum

Grocers take in €2.6bn but spending growth slowsGrocers take in €2.6bn but spending growth slows


Lifestyle

From loot box controversies to the announcement of PewDiePie’s retirement, Ronan Jennings looks at some of the issues for gamers over the past year, and speculates on some of the developments for 2020Top talking points for video games in 2019

The castle also appeared in Young Victoria.Live like royalty in this Airbnb castle in the UK that doubled as Windsor in The Crown

Suzi Godson advises a reader on the best vibrators on the market this ChristmasSex File: Toy recommendations for a special someone's Christmas stocking

The recipes here can be made to give as last minute gifts or simply made as treats for your own Christmas table.Michelle Darmody makes treats for the Christmas table

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 14, 2019

  • 11
  • 17
  • 24
  • 29
  • 30
  • 47
  • 38

Full Lotto draw results »