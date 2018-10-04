Home»Breaking News»business

Glandore to open €1m coworking space in Cork city

Thursday, October 04, 2018

Flexible workspace provider Glandore has announced that their new coworking space is to open next month at Lapp's Quay in Cork city centre.

The €1 million facility will have capacity for over 300 desks of flexible workspace, coworking and private office space and well as social, meeting and event space.

The company launched a space in Belfast earlier this year.

The Cork space will open its doors on November 1 and can accommodate an individual freelancer to a team of 300 on flexible terms from one month upwards.

Speaking about the new Cork space, Glandore founder Michael Kelly said, "As our company name suggests, we have always had a love for Cork having spent many family holidays in West Cork.

"In terms of business, it has been our vision to bring our experience, professionalism, care and hospitality to local and international firms seeking a base outside of Dublin, and Cork was the natural location for our expansion as Ireland’s second biggest city.

"We can also attest to Cork’s recent accolade as one of the friendliest places in the world - we have been given such a warm and supportive welcome by the local community and are really excited to welcome our first members to Glandore Cork on November 1st."

