FutureSec 2019: Irish business leaders gather in Cork to discuss future of cybersecurity

The world is changing fast. New technologies are disrupting traditional ways of doing business, new markets are being created and innovation is turning the world into a more connected place.

The evolution of the digital landscape has made a dramatic impact on cybersecurity.

The rate of cybercrimes has grown exponentially and is consistent with the growth of technology, with more money being spent on online defence systems than ever before.

On Tuesday, September 24, industry leaders are gathering in Cork to discuss the current state of cybersecurity and what the future holds for private and public organisations. Organised by Smarttech247, FutureSec is the first conference of its kind in Cork, a city that is slowly becoming a globally recognised cybersecurity hub.

Key topics at #FutureSec2019

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Advances in machine learning and automation are set to bring continued benefits to businesses and consumers alike.

When it comes to cybersecurity, AI is changing the game. According to a new study by Forbes, 69% of enterprises believe AI will be necessary to respond to cyber attacks (“Defensive AI”).

Fraud detection, malware detection, intrusion detection and user behaviour analysis are only some of the areas where AI is making a massive positive impact in enterprise security.

Defensive AI helps companies detect cyber attacks and fight back, but it also enables the criminals to innovate and use it for malicious purposes (“Offensive AI”).

AI-powered cyber attacks are not a hypothetical future concept, they are happening now.

Recently, an artificial intelligence-generated voice deepfake was used in a scam to impersonate the CEO of a UK-based energy firm to transfer €220,000 to a fake account.

Hear more about the impact of AI on cybersecurity from Kevin Kennedy, VP Development at Vectra, at the first panel session Securing Our Modern Business Environment.

DATA PROTECTION

Governments across the globe are focusing on the rapidly changing digital landscape and implementing laws and regulations designed to protect consumers and their data.

In the past few years, the way the world views data privacy has changed significantly.

The new data-driven society has enabled rigorous regulations like GDPR to become more prevalent, especially in highly-regulated industries.

Learn more at the Security, Privacy and the Law panel discussion with Ivan O’Brien – Advisory Partner at EY, Emerald de Leeuw Eurocomply CEO, David Cahill – Security Strategy & Architecture Manager at AIB, and Deirdre McGoldrick - Assistant Commissioner, DPC.

TALENT AND SKILLS SHORTAGE

The global cybersecurity skills gap is expected to grow to 3 million by 2020, a persistent trend that continues to plague the cyber security industry.

Bridging the cybersecurity skills gap is one of the biggest challenges organisations face today – and many are already struggling.

OT SECURITY

Modern day industrial operations have significantly changed. The convergence of IT and OT, mass adoption of IIoT have eroded what was once an airgapped and fully isolated environment.

In a very standard environment, thousands of devices exist operated by a more heterogeneous environment in more places than ever before.

This creates new attack vectors and challenges in securing industrial environments specifically by making cyber-security threats even more difficult to detect, investigate and remediate.

At an exclusive breakout session (24.09 – 4PM), CTO & CoFounder of Indegy, Mille Gandelsman, is addressing the changing industrial attack surface and how to architect your OT security environment for the threats ahead.

FUTURE-PROOFING CYBERSECURITY

Data breaches, identify theft, mass leaking of information – hackers will continue to utilise sophisticated methods to gain access to private and sensitive information.

Even unsophisticated cyber criminals can automate their strategies in their efforts to infiltrate vulnerable companies.

One thing is clear. The future of cybersecurity will be filled with new threats, solutions, and headlines.

The creation of new malware, the adoption of 5G, the wide-spread of AI and the interconnectedness of billions of devices will result in a growing rise in cybersecurity concerns.

Our expert panellists Mike Trevett (Mandiant), Paul (Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau), Mark Jordan (Skillnet Ireland) and Enda Kyne (FBD Insurance) will explore the future of emerging cybersecurity tech and the increasingly sophisticated human capital required to monitor and respond to the threat landscape.

DISRUPTIVE TECHNOLOGIES

Among so many startups and technological innovations, what are the current technologies that could bring a new value network and eventually displace leading firms, products, and market alliances?

CorkBIC and the International Security Accelerator will a breakout session on Disruptive Technologies Shaping the Future.

Delegates will hear from 3 New & Exciting Emerging Companies like The Custody Digital Group; Kwema; Evalk International and Mark Brosnan, CEO, Xanadu, Co-Founder Getvisibility, developing AI, FinTech, CyberSecurity & Blockchain technologies.

SPECIAL GUEST FROM FBI

Efrene G Sakilayan, Assistant Legal Attaché from the FBI London, will speak on ‘Combating Cyber Threats Through Public-Private Partnerships’ at Cork Opera House, Main Stage at 6pm.

Exclusive live sessions at #FutureSec2019

LIVE WIFI HACKING SIMULATION

Chris Galicki

We are always connected to the internet. We use phones, tablets, laptops, gaming systems, cars and other devices to do so.

To get online, fast and with no charges, many choose a free, public WiFi network.

However, today’s WiFi standards are flawed.

Our white-hat hackers Edward Skraba and Christopher Galicki are going to perform a live WiFi hacking simulation on stage at FutureSec where they will show the audience how easy it is for a hacker to steal your information when you connect to public WiFi!

With: Chris Galicki, Smarttech247 Director of Threat Intelligence Hub; and Edi Skraba, White Hat Hacker, at Smarttech247.

LIVE INCIDENT RESPONSE EXERCISE

Ricky Kelly

Ricky Kelly, Information Security Partner at RDJ and Nick Hayes, Global Head of Technical Direction at BSI Cybersecurity and Information Resilience, using the live hack simulation, will demonstrate the practical aspects of responding to and recovering from a Cyber Breach Incident.

Their presentation will focus on key technical and legal implications every organisation needs to consider in the event of an Information Security Incident.

With: Ricky Kelly, Information Security Partner, RDJ; and Nick Nayes, Global Head of Technical Direction, BSI Cybersecurity and Information Resilience.