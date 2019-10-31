News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Former Kingspan target tumbles on profit warning

By Geoff Percival
Thursday, October 31, 2019 - 05:00 AM

Belgian company Recticel, part of which Cavan-based building insulation group Kingspan tried to buy for €700m earlier this year, has issued a profit warning, sending its shares tumbling by nearly 6%.

Recticel makes fillings for mattresses and car seats as well as insulation products. It said in its third-quarter trading update that it expects to see a 5%-10% like-for-like drop in adjusted earnings for this year. It previously guided for earnings to be in line with the previous year.

The company said it was feeling the pinch in the ‘automotive’ and ‘comfort’ markets and that while volumes remain strong in the insulation division, “intense price competition” is weighing on margins.

Recticel warned that the economic and geopolitical environment remains “highly volatile and increasingly uncertain”, but said it is in a strong financial position and can adapt to rapidly changing market conditions.

Kingspan had a €700m approach for Recticel’s insulation and flexible foams division rejected in April and indicated it would not be returning with a revised offer even though the Belgian group said it would be open to a higher bid.

The Cavan company made no further comment about Recticel on the back of the Belgian company’s trading update.

Just over a month ago, on the back of the publication of a strong set of first-half results, Kingspan said it had a very healthy acquisition pipeline, with specific takeover targets identified, and hoped to announce further buys before the end of the year.

Earlier this month, it spent €42m on buying a subsidiary from UK counterpart SIG.

However, that deal is likely to be only the tip of the iceberg, with Kingspan having a warchest of around €600m available in order to spend on boosting its North American and continental European businesses in order to stave off weaknesses in the UK and German markets.

Kingspan itself is due to update on trading in a little over two weeks with analysts eager to see how it is managing the slower market backdrop that has been hampering many of its peers.

More on this topic

Slieve Russell boosts profit to €2.9mSlieve Russell boosts profit to €2.9m

Revenues at HMS Host food firm rise to €15.4mRevenues at HMS Host food firm rise to €15.4m

Call for CAP nature reformCall for CAP nature reform

Labour market has improved but problems persistLabour market has improved but problems persist

TOPIC: Business in Ireland

More in this Section

Milk suppliers will escalate protests outside Kerry Group HQ unless demands are metMilk suppliers will escalate protests outside Kerry Group HQ unless demands are met

Conor McGregor's lawyers cite 'clear and obvious differences' between trademarks in row with Dutch clothing firmConor McGregor's lawyers cite 'clear and obvious differences' between trademarks in row with Dutch clothing firm

Fiat Chrysler confirms talks with Vauxhall and Peugeot owner PSA GroupFiat Chrysler confirms talks with Vauxhall and Peugeot owner PSA Group

Deal for Nordic units of Thomas Cook could save 2,300 jobsDeal for Nordic units of Thomas Cook could save 2,300 jobs


Lifestyle

Julia Pochko returns to Cork for the classic ballet.She tells Ellie O’Byrne about her training regime and the importance of dance to her life.Julia Pochko on falling in love with ballet and her return to Cork

Here are Des O'Drscoll's top Netflix picks for the month of November.Best of Netflix for November

With sustainable, locally-made goods in high demand, the best Cork and Kerry food producers are coming together to showcase their products as Munster’s largest indoor food market returns to Cork CIty Hall, writes Ciara McDonnell.Made in Munster: The best of Cork and Kerry sustainable foods on show at Cork City Hall

World Vegan Day on Friday celebrates animal-free food and clothing. While researching vegan options in Cork city, the wide variety on offer — cappuccinos, lattés and hot chocolates, milk substitutes such as oat, coconut, and soya alternatives — suggests huge demand.Plant power: Eight vegan meals put to the taste test

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 30, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 7
  • 13
  • 23
  • 25
  • 6

Full Lotto draw results »