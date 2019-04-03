NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Former government adviser to head oil lobbyist

Mandy Johnston, Head of Communication at the Irish League of Credit Unions.Picture by Shane O'Neill / Fennells.
By Geoff Percival
Wednesday, April 03, 2019 - 12:00 AM

Mandy Johnston, a former government press secretary and adviser to the taoiseach, has been appointed chief executive of the representative organisation for the Irish oil and gas exploration sector.

Ms Johnston, who advised Bertie Ahern when he was taoiseach, will lead the Irish Offshore Operators’ Association (IOOA) at a time of both unprecedented exploration interest in Irish waters, but also heightened opposition to offshore drilling activity.

READ MORE

Zuckerberg pledges to work with governments to regulate social media

“We will make a valuable contribution to the national dialogue and play an important role in the development of the Irish offshore industry and Ireland’s sustainable energy future,” said Ms Johnston.

The IOOA last week reiterated its dissatisfaction with an opposition party bill — led by People Before Profit — targeting a ban on offshore drilling in Irish waters which has progressed to committee stage in the Oireachtas.

The organisation warned the proposed legislation could make Ireland’s energy supply even more vulnerable, tie the country into a future of oil and gas importation, and see the exchequer lose out on a significant revenue stream.

It said the exploration sector has the potential to create 1,500 jobs per annum and deliver up to €11bn to the exchequer from a single commercial discovery.

People Before Profit’s Climate Emergency Bill will go before the select committee on communications, climate action, and environment, where it has significant TD support, on June 11.

More on this topic

CRH mulls more share buybacks after €1bn return

Too many coffee shops in capital, say City Council as they block planning permission

Job of the week: National Library of Ireland

Humanoid robots bringing ‘cobotics’ to life in workplace

More in this Section

Aer Lingus is setting a mood with new onboard LED lighting to fight jet-lag

'Ryanair is the new coal': Airline criticised after ranking among Europe's top-10 carbon emitters

Rural communities in NI 'will lose out' if ATM attacks continue

No deal Brexit is ten times worse than Withdrawal Agreement, says Seamus Leheny


Lifestyle

Are banana peels the next big thing in vegan meat replacements?

As Keeping Up With The Kardashians returns, 6 style rules we’ve learnt from our favourite sisters

Matt Jones: Carving his own niche

GameTech: Crafted World will put a smile on your face

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 30, 2019

    • 1
    • 10
    • 14
    • 21
    • 22
    • 39
    • 40

Full Lotto draw results »