Former Debenhams staff will prevent stock leaving stores until they are paid

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, June 11, 2020 - 07:24 AM

Former Debenhams staff say they will not allow stock leave the stores until they are paid what they are owed.

The workers say the company in the UK wants to take the clothes it had not sold in Ireland and move it to shops in Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

They say they are frustrated by the lack of action by politicians in stopping what they call a massacre in the retail sector.

Jane Crowe, shop steward at the Henry Street store, says they are willing to keep going.

"The stock will remain in the store until we get our answers for what we are looking for," said Ms Crowe.

"They are still telling us that they expect the taxpayer to pay us our statutory redundancy.

"There is a lot of us with a lot of service - 10, 20 or 30 years' service."

