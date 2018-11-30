Five business movers this week

Annie Fletcher has been named as director of IMMA, the Irish Museum of Modern Art. She joins IMMA from the Van Abbemuseum, Netherlands, where she is chief curator. She is also a tutor at de Appel, Amsterdam, the Dutch Art Institute (DAI) and the Design Academy Eindhoven, working with art institutions like SALT Istanbul, New Museum, New York, and L’Internationale network and De Appel Art Centre, Amsterdam. In 2012 she was Curator of Ireland’s Contemporary Art biennale EVA International. Born in Ireland, she studied in TCD and started her career in the Douglas Hyde Gallery in 1994. She was Acting Head of Exhibitions in IMMA in 2001-2002.

Ger Shortle has been named Teagasc advisory manager in the Wicklow/Carlow/Wexford region. He began his Teagasc career as an agricultural adviser in Longford, then became principal of Mellows Agricultural College in Athenry; he later transferred to the Research Directorate in Johnstown Castle where he managed the Agricultural Catchments Programme, focusing on nitrates. He has also worked with colleagues in Kildalton Agricultural College creating the Kildalton Open Source Sustainable Demonstration Farm. He has just completed a year’s secondment from Teagasc in Brussels, working as a policy officer in the Water Unit of DG Environment in the European Commission. He holds a BAgrSc from UCD, a HDip in Rural Environmental Management from UCD and a postgrad Cert in Leadership Development from IMI.

Denis Canty has been named vice-president with McKesson Technology Labs in Cork. He will lead the technology labs globally for McKesson, a Fortune 6 company and a global leader in healthcare supply chain, retail pharmacy, community oncology and healthcare IT. He has been senior director for McKesson’s cybersecurity automation group since 2016. Prior to that, he was a lead technologist for IoT with Tyco / Johnson Controls. He holds a degree in Elec Eng from CIT, a Masters in Computer Science from DCU and Masters in Microelectronic IC Design from UCC.

Ian Byrne has been promoted to director of digital and commercial enterprises of Virgin Media Television. He joined the company in 2015 as director of digital; he led the broadcaster’s advance into addressable TV advertising which it hopes to roll out in the Irish market in 2019. His new role will see him reporting directly to Pat Kiely, MD. He will be responsible for all revenue generating activities in the company, including Virgin Media Solutions, Red Hot Creative as well as all digital, data and advanced advertising initiatives. He previously worked with a number of Irish and international blue chip organisations including Masterfoods, Telstra Australia, Golden Pages and Kellogg’s. More recently he ran INM’s digital business.

Martina McLoughlin has been appointed as delivery manager at technology services firm Singlepoint in Dublin, driving service excellence, stability and support in technology delivery. She will manage the engineering team across client deliverables to adopt standard approaches and technical competencies. She was previously environments and delivery manager in the digital team at eir; before that she was a senior Java developer at eir. Martina holds a BA (Hons) in Management and Information Systems from Dublin Business School and several business and industry accreditations.