News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Finance firm says property sector set to reboot as Waterford project is fully funded in just 24 hours

Finance firm says property sector set to reboot as Waterford project is fully funded in just 24 hours
David Jelly and Marc Rafferty of Property Bridges.
By Joe Dermody
Thursday, May 14, 2020 - 07:30 PM

People in the construction sector are ready to hit the ground running, according to Property Bridges, the peer-to-peer finance provider for the property sector.

Property Bridges has launched two new projects in the build-up to the initial steps to get Ireland ‘back to work’ from Monday, May 18. One of these is a fund to develop more than 60 new houses in the seaside town of Tramore, Co Waterford.

The PropertyBridges.com platform is currently hosting the first €750,000 tranche of an overall €2m property development loan to a well known local Waterford private construction firm.

The money will allow the firm to build these new homes. Lenders can invest from as little as €500 to €100,00 in each project to make secured returns of between 7%-9%.

The development went live on the Property Bridges lending platform on Wednesday and was fully funded with €750,000 invested in less than 24 hours by 156 lenders.

To-date, Property Bridges and its lenders have lent more than €5m to new home development projects in eight counties throughout the country. The plan is to lend over €25m in 2020 to help finance 500 new homes nationwide in the coming months.

David Jelly, CEO of Property Bridges, said: “With the help of the National Digital Research Centre (NDRC) and Enterprise Ireland, we have the technology, research, contacts and business model in place to be a disruptive platform in the sector.

“Raising development finance has never been tougher for small-to-medium sized property developers. By investing in secure property loans, Irish savers can fund bright hard-working local property developers to undertake construction projects, provide much needed new homes and actually see their money at work in local communities.”

In the Tramore project, the borrower has built and sold over 90 houses in the estate since 2015. The family-run construction firm has been operating in the Waterford area since the 1970s.

PropertyBridges.com was launched last year with a plan to re-energise the small development and construction industry in Ireland and with the support of the Irish public believe the finalise can be readily and quickly available.

The company’s founders brought significant experience in Irish and overseas property and finance sectors. The plan is to act as a conduit to encourage members of the public to use some of the €100bn sitting in deposit and savings accounts doing nothing, making next to zero return, to invest in property. The model has proven hugely popular with investors.

More on this topic

Businesses urged to avail of €2,500 voucherBusinesses urged to avail of €2,500 voucher

Community groups to avail of €5m fundCommunity groups to avail of €5m fund

Cork-based Workvivo secures €15m in new fundingCork-based Workvivo secures €15m in new funding

Cork-based Ballymaloe Food secures Australian supermarket dealCork-based Ballymaloe Food secures Australian supermarket deal


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Business in Ireland

More in this Section

Bank introduces carer's card for vulnerable customersBank introduces carer's card for vulnerable customers

44% of UK firms do not have enough cash to last six months – survey44% of UK firms do not have enough cash to last six months – survey

WH Smith sees ‘significant’ coronavirus hit to high street and travel chainsWH Smith sees ‘significant’ coronavirus hit to high street and travel chains

SIPTU calls for government intervention in Dundalk redundancy talksSIPTU calls for government intervention in Dundalk redundancy talks


Lifestyle

Two of the doughtiest women in Irish food, sisters Hannah and Rachel Dare, of the very splendid Organico shop, cafe, bakery and health food store, in Bantry, have had a thriving online business for some time.The Menu: care packages, fresh bread and Turkish dining

Maresa Fagan says despite Covid-19, GPs are immunising as normal against a number of illnesses. There is no need for parents to be afraid.Children's vaccinations still routine, despite virus

Des O'Driscoll looks at the best of today's TV offerings.Thursday's TV highlights: Charlie Brooker, Liam Brady

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

  • 2
  • 9
  • 15
  • 24
  • 31
  • 33
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »