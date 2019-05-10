Fehily Timoney acquires long-term partner

Consulting engineering and environmental scientists Fehily Timoney and Company (FT) has acquired Applied Ground Engineering Consultant’s (AGEC) services for an undisclosed sum.

FT and AGEC have worked together on projects across Ireland and the UK for more than 20 years. The investment significantly increases the size of FT’s geotechnical team.

“The expansion of our geotech team further enhances our export suitability for use in UK and abroad,” said FT managing director, Eamon Timoney. “Our geotechnical team can now provide a full range of geotechnical engineering and engineering geology services.

“This includes earthworks design for major infrastructure such as highways and railway; design of earthworks and structures on soft ground and shallow and deep foundations for buildings and structures, including deep basements.”

FT hired 21 staff last year alone. And, as work progresses on the company’s extensive portfolio and several of its larger projects, such as the €100m Dunkettle Interchange in Cork and the €75m N4 in Sligo, staff numbers at FT could be set to increase from just over 70 to closer to 80 within the not too distant future, Mr Timoney said.

“The AGEC takeover doubles the size of our geotechnical team and complements FT’s specialised geotechnical engineering design and consultancy services and our expertise in the infrastructure, renewable energy, waste management, as well as urban development sectors.”

FT and AGEC previously worked together on projects such as the €420m Kilgallioch Wind Farm in Scotland. FT were employed by Farrans Construction to act as civil/structural and geotechnical designers on the works in Stranraer by Scottish Power Renewables, a unit of Iberdrola. AGEC supported the ground investigation and design of the turbine bases for the project.

The teams also worked together on Ireland’s largest wind farm, Galway Wind Park. It was co-developed by SSE and Coillte in Connemara’s Cloosh Valley. FT carried out extensive environmental assessments, including ecology, hydrology, geotechnical and engineering fieldwork with AGEC. The project included detailed design, transformer bases, hard standing areas and wind monitoring mast bases.