News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Exporters want to begin plans for economy restart

Exporters want to begin plans for economy restart
By Alan Healy
Thursday, March 26, 2020 - 08:30 PM

The Irish Exporters Association says the ESRI report which said the economy could shrink by at least 7.1% this year is a stark warning of what is to come.

The association repeated its call for the Government to begin preparations to kickstart the economy in the aftermath of Covid-19.

Irish Exporters Association chief executive Simon McKeever said: “In a letter to An Taoiseach last week, the Irish Exporters Association called for the Government to establish a Cabinet sub-committee led by senior ministers that would form a national strategy to restart the economy in the aftermath of Covid-19.

“It is unclear when such measures will need to be in place, but work is needed now. The ESRI’s projection is a stark warning to us all on what is to come.”

The association commended the work of the Government to date but warns that work must commence on an economic strategy for the future.

“The economic damage left by Covid-19 will be felt globally. We need to ensure Ireland is to the forefront on bringing forward policies and measures that would ease the economic fallout and find a way forward in the interest of all businesses.”

The Irish Exporters Association is the voice of exporting and international trade in Ireland representing many national and multinational firms.

READ MORE

AIB and Ulster Banks can lodge and withdraw cash at post offices

More on this topic

Irish CEOs confidence in the economy drops to lowest level since 2009Irish CEOs confidence in the economy drops to lowest level since 2009

Housing can lay foundations for growth and is key to retaining staffHousing can lay foundations for growth and is key to retaining staff

Economic growth set to slowEconomic growth set to slow

At Davos, US and EU increase invective to clash over cars and digital taxesAt Davos, US and EU increase invective to clash over cars and digital taxes

TOPIC: Economy

More in this Section

Italy shuts most factories to halt coronavirusItaly shuts most factories to halt coronavirus

Deliveroo new restaurant growth increases by 80% in last two weeksDeliveroo new restaurant growth increases by 80% in last two weeks

'I kept saying they can’t shut the world down, but they did': Travel agent tells of impact on industry'I kept saying they can’t shut the world down, but they did': Travel agent tells of impact on industry

Dixons Carphone sees surging demand for laptops and TVs ahead of lockdownDixons Carphone sees surging demand for laptops and TVs ahead of lockdown


Lifestyle

Dezy Walls wrote a play to help him deal with the lingering grief of his father’s death in the Tuskar Rock crash, writes Colette Sheridan.Facing up to tragedy: Dezy Walls wrote a play to deal with grief

Rita de Brún gathers 20 of the best innovations that will make life better for all of usThe science of hope: Why tomorrow’s world will be better than today’s

The Menu continues to offer his weekly column as an Irish food community bulletin board to, where possible, enable the evolution of alternative safe-selling business practices.The Menu: a bulletin board for Irish foodies

This season’s colours and cuts mix up the wardrobe-staple trench, says Prudence Wade.From old classics to new twists – how this year is doing trench coats

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 25, 2020

  • 9
  • 21
  • 27
  • 28
  • 30
  • 41
  • 24

Full Lotto draw results »