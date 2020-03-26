Exporters want to begin plans for economy restart

The Irish Exporters Association says the ESRI report which said the economy could shrink by at least 7.1% this year is a stark warning of what is to come.

The association repeated its call for the Government to begin preparations to kickstart the economy in the aftermath of Covid-19.

Irish Exporters Association chief executive Simon McKeever said: “In a letter to An Taoiseach last week, the Irish Exporters Association called for the Government to establish a Cabinet sub-committee led by senior ministers that would form a national strategy to restart the economy in the aftermath of Covid-19.

“It is unclear when such measures will need to be in place, but work is needed now. The ESRI’s projection is a stark warning to us all on what is to come.”

The association commended the work of the Government to date but warns that work must commence on an economic strategy for the future.

“The economic damage left by Covid-19 will be felt globally. We need to ensure Ireland is to the forefront on bringing forward policies and measures that would ease the economic fallout and find a way forward in the interest of all businesses.”

The Irish Exporters Association is the voice of exporting and international trade in Ireland representing many national and multinational firms.