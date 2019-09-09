News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

EasyJet seen as takeover target in shrinking European airline market

EasyJet seen as takeover target in shrinking European airline market
By Geoff Percival
Monday, September 09, 2019 - 05:56 PM

EasyJet could emerge as a surprise takeover target in an expected further wave of consolidation in the European airline sector, Davy Stockbrokers has said.

The Luton-based airline is the fifth largest European carrier and is second only to Ryanair in the low fares sector.

"We think industry consolidation is likely to continue and argue that even EasyJet could be a target over the medium term," Davy analysts Stephen Furlong and Ross Harvey said in a research note on the sector.

"We expect further consolidation to come from a mix of organic consolidation, M&A [mergers and acquisitions] and market exits/bankruptcies - perhaps quicker than the market would think," they said.

"It may not feel like it, but the structural underpinnings of the European airline sector continue to improve. Those that deliver - the five leading airlines - now control over 60% of intra-European capacity and almost 90% of profits. The rest - except for [Hungarian budget carrier] Wizz - are characterised by a long tail and are struggling," they said.

EasyJet recently took an Austrian-based air operators' licence to protect its flying rights within the EU after Brexit. It is also majority owned by EU nationals, which also complys with EU ownership rules.

Its shares were moderately down on a mixed day for airline stocks. But EasyJet and Ryanair, Aer Lingus and British Airways-owner IAG, and Lufthansa are all down between 29% and 33% in the last 12 months.

EasyJet confirmed it is interested in the operations of Aigle Azur at Paris' Orly Airport. The French airline went into receivership last week, suspending flights and leaving 19,000 passengers stranded.

Air France-KLM shares dropped by nearly 10% on the back of it saying last-minute demand in the crucial summer season has been disappointing and August passenger figures were mixed. Investors also reacted cooly to news of it being a likely bidder for the Aigle Azur business.

Investors in airline stocks were also shaken by the start of a two-day strike at the British Airways unit of IAG, whose shares fell by nearly 2%.

- Additional reporting Bloomberg

READ MORE

Primark flags rising revenue, but squeezed profits

More on this topic

BA pilots’ support for pay strike ‘virtually 100%’BA pilots’ support for pay strike ‘virtually 100%’

First new Virgin Atlantic plane revealed after pin-up girls scrappedFirst new Virgin Atlantic plane revealed after pin-up girls scrapped

BA ordered to explain its treatment of passengers ahead of strikeBA ordered to explain its treatment of passengers ahead of strike

British Airways told to ‘sort out mess’ after error over flight cancellationsBritish Airways told to ‘sort out mess’ after error over flight cancellations

TOPIC: Airlines

More in this Section

'Who wants to go into business?' - 60% of pre-teens want to be entrepreneurs, says survey'Who wants to go into business?' - 60% of pre-teens want to be entrepreneurs, says survey

Primark flags rising revenue, but squeezed profitsPrimark flags rising revenue, but squeezed profits

Planning for a no-deal Brexit is still the wisest course of actionPlanning for a no-deal Brexit is still the wisest course of action

Urgent need to tackle Brexit red tape threatUrgent need to tackle Brexit red tape threat


Lifestyle

US senator Elizabeth Warren is currently in the news as a potential US presidential candidate for the Democratic party. But long before becoming involved in politics, Ms Warren was a Harvard professor and a highly respected expert in law and economics.Making Cents: Try the 50/30/20 rule to change the way you budget

Australian composer and violist Brett Dean plays in Cork and other Irish centres, writes Cathy DesmondAussie composer Brett Dean returns to Ireland with Irish Chamber Orchestra

A Cork-made documentary recalls Éamon de Valera’s eventful trip to the US to drum up support for Irish independence, writes Richard Fitzpatrick.TG4's Cork-made documentary on Éamon de Valera recalls his trip to the US

In conversation with Hilary Fennell.This Much I Know: Musician, performer and songwriter, Eleanor McEvoy

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 07, 2019

  • 8
  • 11
  • 12
  • 25
  • 34
  • 39
  • 42

Full Lotto draw results »