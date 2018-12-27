NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Dublin business group believes College Green Plaza should be trialled to alleviate public's fears

Thursday, December 27, 2018 - 05:54 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Plans by Dublin City Council to pedestrianise part of College Green in Dublin would be more likely to receive support if they carry out a trial of their proposals.

That is the view of the business representative group, Dublin Chamber, which says 72% of 400 its members are in favour of the College Green Plaza being trialled.

In October, council plans were rejected by An Bord Pleanála but the authority has said it will re-submit new plans in 2019.

Dublin Chamber Head of Public Affairs, Graeme McQueen, said as it stands, his colleagues are apprehensive about the idea to ban traffic.

An artist's impression of the College Green Plaza.

Mr McQueen said: "The pedestrianisation of College Green is something that most people and businesses would like to see happen, but doubts remain regarding how practical the idea actually is. A short trial, or series of trials, would give Dubliners and businesses in the city an opportunity to experience what a pedestrianised College Green would be like.

READ MORE: Chef warns VAT hike will be ‘absolute disaster’ for restaurants

"A successful trial would help alleviate some of the fears and concerns that businesses have over the potential impact of a pedestrianised College Green. Such a trial would also provide the Council with important feedback and learnings that will help shape any revised College Green Plaza proposal."

He added that any trial would have to have proper traffic management plans put in place and suggested that Dublin City Council consider running a 'pedestrianised Sunday' at College Green.

Other suggestions include full weekend trials.


