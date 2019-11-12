Deliveroo want change in employment law so they can offer riders sick pay

Deliveroo wants Irish employment laws to change so it can offer its riders benefits such as sick pay.

More than 5,000 people in Ireland have delivered food for the company since it began operating here in 2015.

Research carried out by the company shows most of its riders work less than 15 hours a week, and say it is important that they can choose their own working hours.

Deliveroo's General Manager Michael Healy says they want to offer contractors additional benefits without compromising their employment status:

"If you change the employment status, we remove the flexibility that they so desire," he said.

"If we were to offer them sick pay... we would have to guarantee a minimum number of hours and take away the flexibility which is literally the number one reason they work with Deliveroo."