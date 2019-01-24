Cork's 'Evening Echo' newspaper to be rebranded 'The Echo' as part of 'developing' offerings in print and online

The Evening Echo is to become a morning newspaper from March 3 and will be called The Echo.

The paper, which has become synonymous with Cork culture over the past 127 years, will now be produced and printed at the same time as the Irish Examiner, its sister newspaper.

It follows a rebranding of the newspaper’s website to Echo Live last week.

Staff were officially informed of the changes today.

Echo Live will be developed as an online news service unique to its Cork readership, while a marketing campaign will be launched to support the newspaper’s rebranding.

The Irish Examiner and the Evening Echo were bought by the Irish Times last July, along with a number of regional titles and stakes in three radio stations.

Editor of the Evening Echo, Maurice Gubbins said: “We are delighted to be carrying on with our 127-year tradition of serving Cork daily with a rich diet of news, sport and features.