Cork planners seek further clarity on proposed tall building

A CGI render of the planned Custom House Tower in Cork. Picture: Pedersen Focus
By Alan Healy
Wednesday, July 15, 2020 - 12:00 AM

The development of what would be Ireland's tallest building has been delayed after planners in Cork City Council sought further clarification on the planned 34-storey building.

Tower Development Properties are proposing a 140-metre hotel building at Custom House Quay, on the former Port of Cork site. The €140m project will also include retail units, restaurants, office space, recreational areas and a micro-distillery.

The 33rd floor will accommodate the hotel restaurant while the 34th floor will include a ‘sky’ bar and outdoor terrace. 

The planning application was lodged last August and planners wrote in September to ask for further information on a number of points including seeking justification for the height of the structure and clarification of elements of the fire escapes.

The developers responded in March to the request for further information.

However, Cork City Council last week responded to the developers saying their response was inadequate as it did not address the further information request in sufficient detail. 

In relation to fire safety, the Council said they have concerns the maximum capacity of the top two floors would "significantly exceed the maximum capacity allowed based on the proposed fire safety arrangements." Planners have asked the company to consider relocating or reducing the sky bar areas and revising the fire escape arrangements.

Planners also raised parking concerns saying the layout on the site's north quay was unacceptable and asked the developers to consider omitting all parking in this area. 

In a statement to the Irish Examiner, a spokesperson for Tower Development Properties said Cork City Fire and Building Control Division already raised concerns about occupancy numbers and escape. 

"These concerns were fully addressed in our previous response to a request for further information from Cork City Council. Any new clarifications will now be fully addressed also."

They said the development is designed fully in accordance with Irish Building Regulations and best international standards for tall buildings. 

"Occupancy numbers are the subject of interpretation and final internal layouts with full fixed services will have a great effect on occupancy numbers. A full fire certificate application process for the project will only commence after planning, with construction only progressing after issuance of the fire certificate.

"The fire certificate will thoroughly address occupancy numbers, means of escape and full fire protection of the building and its occupants."

