Cork business tourism aims to boost growth by 8%

Niamh McCarthy, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Steve Cox, Cork Convention Bureau, and Margaret O'Regan, Event Plan, pictured at the launch of Keep Cork Meeting 2019. Photo Joleen Cronin
By Pádraig Hoare
Wednesday, April 03, 2019 - 06:42 PM

Cork business tourism chiefs are targeting agriculture, food, space, neonatal, and maritime-themed conferences as they look to grow the industry by 8% to €14m this year.

Ahead of its annual Keep Cork Meeting event on April 11, business tourism body Cork Convention Bureau (CCB) said it wants local hotels and other tourism service providers to showcase to the corporate market.

Over 150 conference and event organisers are set to attend the event in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, said CCB, adding that it would provide 40 exhibitors the chance to persuade corporate clients to choose Cork.

CCB manager Evelyn O’Sullivan said: “The business tourist contributes three times more to the local economy than the leisure tourist and many business tourists are now beginning to extend their stay by two to four days, which offers a huge opportunity for growth.”

The body said it aims to grow conference and business tourism by 8% annually to €14m, with each business delegate valued at €1,600.

“The biggest growth opportunities are in areas like agri and food, space, neonatal, and maritime, and we are here to support anyone wishing to bring a conference to the Cork region,” said Ms O’Sullivan.

CCB is part of Visit Cork. A recent survey by the Cork branch of the Irish Hotels Federation found that over €11.5m was spent on renovations to Cork hotels in 2018.

