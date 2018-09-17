Home»Breaking News»business

Conor McGregor launches whiskey brand named after hometown

Monday, September 17, 2018 - 05:05 PM

Conor McGregor has launched his Irish whiskey, Proper No. Twelve.

Eire Born Spirits, founded by McGregor, announced the launch of the new whiskey which will be available in Ireland and the United States before looking to further expand in the new year.

The project was initially developed under the name Notorious but following complaints from a Carlow brewer who had already registered the Notorious brand for their craft beer, McGregor's whiskey became Proper No. Twelve.

"I come from a place called Crumlin, in Dublin 12," said the MMA champion.

It’s a place dear to my heart. It’s where I learned how to fight; it made me who I am today. It’s a place I’m still very much a part of every single day of my life.

"So, that’s where the name came from. It’s proper Irish whiskey and twelve is my hometown.

"Growing up on the streets of Dublin 12, I learned the values of loyalty and hard work. I respect other Irish whiskeys, but I am coming in strong, with passion and with purpose.

"I am the founder of this company and I am going to give it my all."

McGregor teamed up with master distiller David Elder, who previously worked with Guinness, to bring the whiskey to fruition.

"We created close to one hundred blends and ultimately selected what we knew was the one and only proper whiskey blend," said McGregor.

"We took the time to develop an incredible whiskey and I’m excited to share it with the world."

The company describe the whiskey as "complex and sophisticated yet smooth and approachable with hints of vanilla, honey and toasted wood".

