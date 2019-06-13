Compunet delivers €300,000 IT project for ILC Dover

IT solutions company Compunet has agreed a €300,000 deal to deliver IT infrastructure at the new Cork facility of ILC Dover, the US special engineering and manufacturing company.

ILC Dover’s €6m development at Blarney Business Park comprises of 4,000 square feet of ISO 7 clean room capacity and 6,500 square feet of Class 8, both dedicated to the company’s pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical product lines.

Compunet provided ILC Dover with complex IT services, including: WAN, LAN, wireless and end user technology, across its office workplace, manufacturing, cleanroom and warehouse environments. It will also provide ongoing local helpdesk support on behalf of ILC Dover’s US-based helpdesk operations.

Tony Healy, director, Compunet, said: “We are delighted to work with ILC Dover on its new Cork campus. We work with several US multinationals, currently investing in EMEA bases in Cork, who have distinct and complex needs.”

“Working with their individual teams, we develop and deliver a bespoke roll-out in line with their particular requirements, timelines and deliverables. The ILC Dover project has been successfully completed, and we look forward to working with the team on an ongoing basis.”ILC Dover, a global leader in flexible containment solutions for the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry, announced the expansion of its Ireland operations and the creation of 60 new jobs in November 2018.