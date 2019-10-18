Business movers: The biggest appointments in Irish business this week

Here is a selection of people who have begun interesting new roles with companies based in Ireland.

Al Riviezzo

Al Riviezzo has been appointed as general manager for Fidelity Investments Ireland. A native of New York, and a graduate of Boston College, he has spent over 20 years with Fidelity in the US, including in a senior VP role since 2005.

He joins the Irish business at an exciting time. Fidelity Investments is a global diversified financial services company based in Boston, with assets under administration of $7.8 trillion, and serving 71 million customer accounts. Fidelity Investments has maintained operations in Ireland since 1996 and currently has 1,000 employees in both Dublin and Galway delivering technology, operations and support services to the US business.

Fiona Egan

Fiona Egan has been appointed managing director of Rabobank in Dublin with responsibility for the development, management and execution of the local business strategy in Ireland. She will also continue to be head of corporate banking in Ireland, a position she has held for the past eight years.

She brings 20 years of experience working as a corporate and investment banker, specialising in providing financial and investment advice to public and private companies in the food and agriculture, manufacturing and consumer sectors. She has also worked with Goodbody Corporate Finance and at Irish Permanent plc.

Marie Mulligan

Marie Mulligan has been appointed Senior Technology Consultant at Singlepoint with responsibility for delivering increased customer business value from existing and new technology assets Previously Marie was a Singlepoint Project Management Consultant working in the Aon Centre for Innovation and Analytics for four years and before that she was a HP Enterprise Service Consultant working on a variety of projects in Symantec.

Marie has over 20 years’ experience in managing complex global projects and in recent years has focused on the area of data analytics. She holds a Bachelor of Science (Hons) in Computer Applications from DCU and is ScrumMaster certified.

Kieran McAuliffe

Kieran McAuliffe has been appointed as a director of financial advisory firm Provest Private Clients Limited. He has more than 15 years of industry experience, his most recent role being private client division lead in AON’s Cork office. He has spent most of his career working with and guiding clients through the intricacies associated with financial planning, retirement planning, investment advice and wealth management.

He also has a abundance of experience in supporting corporate entities with employee benefit planning. He is a Certified Financial Planner (CFP). He is also a Qualified Financial Advisor (QFA), Tax Technician (TMITI) and a Retirement Planning Advisor (RPA).He holds a BSc Degree from UCC as well as a HDip in Management and Marketing.

Ciara O'Sullivan

Ciara O’Sullivan has been appointed as head of trustee and fiduciary services with HSBC, leading and managing the depositary group in Ireland. She has joined from Duff & Phelps, where she spent the past nine years as a director in the regulatory consulting team, providing a range of regulatory and compliance advisory services to investment managers, global depositaries and investment funds.

She has over 20 years of experience in financial services, notably with Brown Brothers Harriman & Co in several roles including European compliance officer and head of depositary. Ciara is a Fellow Chartered Accountants in Ireland qualifying with KPMG. She is a former chair and founding member of the Association of Compliance Officers of Ireland’s Funds Working Group and is a member of the Irish Funds Depositary Working Group.

Chris Ambler

Chris Ambler has been appointed as head of Asia Pacific with Arkphire. He will lead the Dublin IT solutions company’s direct presence in Singapore, working with existing multi-national clients. Originally from North Yorkshire in the UK, Chris holds an Advanced Diploma in Business.

He has over 20 years’ experience in the technology and managed services sector and prior to joining Arkphire, Chris co-founded the Blue Logic Group, an award-winning IT Managed Services company in the UK. Upon leaving the Blue Logic Group in 2017, Chris moved to Singapore and has immersed himself in the business world in Asia.